Don't miss family-style birthday bash in Virgil

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

The town’s Canada150 committee is gearing up for a full evening of family entertainment to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Traditional July 1 celebrations will go ahead in Simcoe Park and at Fort George, enhanced for Canada 150, but an evening of family-type partying for locals is planned to kick off the holiday weekend Friday, June 30, in Virgil, says Lord Mayor Pat Darte.

Events start at 4:30 p.m. at the Centennial Sports Park in Virgil and the evening, which will end with fireworks, will be chock-full of entertainment.

Darte’s looking forward to bringing back bed races, one of the events he hopes will become an annual celebration.

It’s something locals tell him they remember with fondness from years gone by, and he hopes they will be as enthusiastic about entering - he needs three or four more teams at least to make it exciting for spectators, he says.

Rick Meleon, member of the Canada 150 committee, is hoping all events for families will draw a good crowd.

“This is something we received funding for and put a lot of effort into planning. It’s the first time we’ve done anything quite like this so we’re not too sure what to expect,” he said. “And it’s all free.”

NOTL received one of the largest grants in the province - $400,000 to celebrate the country's 150th birthday in But on top of that, Niagara-on-the-Lake, with its history making it “a focal point” of celebration, and the Virgil birthday bash is paid for by the province, with the exception of food and beverages.

There are a number of musical acts planned throughout the day: White Pines Dancers begin at 4:30 p.m., next up is the Confederation Celebration, a humourous musical revue about local history, followed by the Laura Secord Drum Line, Flat Broke, the Heavyweights Brass Band and wrapping up with the Woodshed Orchestra.

There will also be wandering minstrels and street performers throughout the evening, three sessions of 45-minute circus workshops for kids - also free - a chance to participate in a community art project, create a fancy hat, and enjoy bouncy castles and games. There will be face painters, caricaturists, and fireworks by Garden City Display Fireworks to end the celebration.

“They’ve been asked to give us fireworks with a Canada 150 theme,” says Meloen.

“We’re excited to see what they come up with.”

There are costume contests with two age categories, under and over 12. “The idea is to show your Canadian spirit,” says Meloen. “It doesn’t have to all be red and white but that’s a good place to start.”

Prizes for best costumes and for the bed races are Canada 150 coin sets.

There will be food trucks in the sports park, and the organizers have asked for an emphasis on family-friendly choices, including family-friendly prices, he says. Beer and wine will also be sold.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets, adds Meloen.

For more information about the event or the bed races, visit notlcanada150.ca.