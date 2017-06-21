Time to rock the boat.

But I have to be careful. In so doing, I risk being tossed into the Welland Recreational Waterway at my own peril. I am not a strong swimmer.

Are Wellanders sold on the sports tourism gold mine we have in our backyard?

I say no, we are not.

I’d be willing to bet there are more Wellanders who don’t have an inkling about the event that will bring about 1,000 athletes to the Rose City this weekend, than those who do.

More grievous than that, relatively few people know, or care, that the Welland International Flatwater Centre is hosting 32 events along the recreational waterway this year. Relatively few people know, or care, that 12,000 athletes are expected to visit Welland and race on Welland’s waterway this year. Twelve thousand!

“Small potatoes” they are apt to say.

But to this small mind, it’s something to shout about from the rooftops.

Just the mere mention of one word - “International” in that mouthful of a name, Welland International Flatwater Centre, should make us proud to be Wellanders.

It conjures up all kinds of scenarios, like moving from small potatoes to big potatoes on the regional landscape, or morphing from so-called country mice into city mice.

A news release issued by the city in February framed the logistics of the 2017 schedule this way: “ The events’ size and scope will range from small camps to regional and provincial competitions and two national championships. Six different sports are represented on the schedule: canoe kayak, rowing, open

water swim, triathlon, dragon boat, and canoe polo.”

And therein could be the root cause of the problem or a big part of it.

Not one of these sports is played in the Welland Arena, or King Street Ice Palace, a moniker known to many. Not one is played on a baseball diamond, soccer pitch or football field.

The other part could very well be lack of local identity. A relatively small number of the athletes who compete in these events (the exception being rowing) have local ties or roots. So, while it may be understandable for potential spectators to say, “Why should I go to watch, I don’t know any of those kids by name,” it shouldn’t be acceptable. If that rationale ran rampant, who would watch the Olympics on television?

That’s a big stretch, but it does serve a purpose, it helps make a point.

As easy as it is to criticize city officials for their failings or shortcomings, whether real or imagined, it should be equally easy to be complimentary and congratulatory when they do something good. And in the Welland International Flatwater Centre and the Welland Recreational Waterway, local officials have done something very good for Welland.

Sure, evolution of the recreational waterway may have come at a snail’s pace, but you know the saying: slow and steady wins the race.

We are now blessed to have three hosting locations: WIFC North Course, WIFC South Course (Dain City) and PenFinancial Credit Union Flatwater Community Centre at the end of Thorold Road. In the words of the city’s media release: “From community based initiatives, to training sessions, to hard fought competitions and championships, the activities around the Welland International Flatwater Centre will continue to be a catalyst for economic benefit to local businesses and broader community engagement.”

The challenge facing city officials and those involved with various participating sports has to do with sports culture and the hold it has on the hearts and imaginations of fans. These officials are faced with a big selling job: convincing local folks that flatwater-based sports are worthy of their interest and support.

It can be done, and one does not have to look across the country or across the continent to find proof. It was done in nearby St. Catharines, where rowing has had solid fan backing for years and still does.

It will take time, but it can be done here.

My own mindset is that our flatwater facilities are emblematic of the new Welland. Skates and hockey sticks will probably always be uppermost in the loyalty of sports fans but there is room for racing shells, canoes, racing bikes, other equipment and flatwater competition. In my mindset these are the up and

comers. My favourite local sports event of last year: the Five Bridges Classic rowing race in the fall, it was spectacular!

If I’ve rocked the boat, I can say without remorse: come on in, the water’s fine!

Life-long Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at: whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com