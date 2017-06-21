Things got tense at Artpark Tuesday night when two separate bomb-sniffing dogs were alerted to a speaker near the main stage, delaying a show by Randy Bachman and 54-40 for about two hours.

A crowd had already formed for the 6:30 p.m. concert in Lewiston, New York when a K-9 unit with New York State Parks Police detected an odor at about 4:45 p.m.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives where then called in, and a second K-9 unit detected something in the same area.

Fans were evacuated as authorities took apart some speakers and scanned the area with X-ray equipment.

“Show has not been cancelled, just delayed,” 54-40 tweeted out, along with a photo of one of the bomb-sniffing dogs on stage. “Police are just doing a procedural check. I’m sure everything is fine.”

Fans were let back in to the venue at about 8 p.m. 54-40 took the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by Randy Bachman at about 9:40 p.m.

In a message on its website, Artpark thanked its “loyal patrons” for their patience, and offered all ticket holders to Tuesday’s show complimentary General Admission tickets to either the June 27 Brian Setzer/Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show, or the July 11 Loverboy/Kim Mitchell show.

Welland’s Joel Naphin, publisher of Music Life magazine, was a guest of 54-40 and arrived early for the show. When he noticed there was no one gathered near the front of the stage - and a bunch of empty chairs - he approached to see what was going on and was told by security to stay back.

“People weren’t sure,” he says. “They were confused, they had to leave their chairs and whatever possessions they had.”

It’s the first time Napkin has seen a concert delayed by anything other than weather.

Lt. Clyde Doty of New York State Parks Police says bomb-sniffing dogs are part of the “routine security plan” with Artpark’s Tuesday night concerts, which have capacity for between 10,000 to 12,000 people.

Measures were taken in 2012 to limit crowds when upwards of 30,000 people attended back-to-back concerts by Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top. Lewiston is a village of less than 3,000 residents.

Doty says the area the dogs were alerted to was thoroughly checked, but “no foreign material” was found within the speakers.

No one can explain why the dogs reacted the way they did.

“Everybody’s just kind of speechless,” he says. “The dogs are trained, the dogs are certified. There’s continued training with them. I don’t have an answer, the only thing I know is that two different dogs from two different agencies alerted on something.”

In light of the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which killed 22 people, Doty says Parks Police are “continuing to evaluate our procedures and update them as we see fit, matching them to world events.”

“Given what’s going on, you have to err on the side of caution. That’s all there is to it.”

Adds Naphin: “With what’s going on in Manchester and Paris, I guess they don’t want to take the chance. They never know.”

