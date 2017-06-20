Unattended cooking cause of Welland blaze

Unattended cooking and lack of working smoke alarms are being blamed for over $100,000 in damage to a Terrace Avenue home in Welland Monday night.

Welland Fire and Emergency Services Chief Brian Kennedy said the department responded to reports of a residential fire at 8:14 p.m. Twelve career staff and 25 volunteers attended the scene, quickly attacking the blaze from outside and knocking it down not long after.

Kennedy said the kitchen was heavily damaged and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home. He estimates the damage is “well over” $100,000.

There were early reports from firefighters about something of concern in the basement. Police were called in, but ultimately it “didn’t amount to anything,” Kennedy said

Niagara Regional Police media relations officer Stephanie Sabourin said police responded, but had no other information.

Two people, one a resident of the home and the other a neighbour, were taken to hospital for observation. Kennedy said he wasn’t sure what the outcome of the two being checked over was.

Because of the apparent lack of working smoke alarms, he said charges are pending against the resident of the home.

He wanted to remind residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every floor and outside all sleeping areas. Not having any can result in fines or charges.

He said something the fire department does through fire prevention is, after an incident such as this, go back into that neighbourhood afterwards and do a blitz to ensure other homes have working smoke alarms. He said it’s part of a fire prevention program they are working on implementing.

Kennedy said the blitz is effective because people have the recent fire that spurred the blitz on their minds so it gets them thinking about these measures.

