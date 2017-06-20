Special meeting to discuss New Year's show

Niagara Falls has called for a special council meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. in council chambers at city hall to discuss the future of the annual New Year's Eve concert.

Up for consideration will be a bylaw to authorize the execution of an Ontario transfer payment agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in right of Ontario as represented by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, respecting the funding support for the Niagara Falls New Year's Eve show.