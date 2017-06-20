Port Colborne celebrated another piece of its history on Tuesday as it kicked off Heritage Days at the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum.

The timber log cabin that was moved to the museum property several years ago had an official dedication ceremony Tuesday afternoon, complete with guests, speeches, bagpipes and refreshments.

“It is the beginning of a new chapter in the museum,” said Brian Heaslip, chair of the museum’s board of directors.

The plan for the cabin, which was built in the early 1800s, is to transform it into a weaving and spinning room. A loom already on site owned by weavers Edward and Albert Graf, who lived in the area around 1850, will be moved into the timber cabin with the hopes of turning it into a more interactive piece of the museum, said Stephanie Powell Baswick, museum director and curator.

“People really enjoy when the buildings come alive,” she said, seeing the cabin as an opportunity to further engage with museum guests. Moving the loom from the other building will also free up that space for the museum to do more with as well.

Harkening back to the past was an important part of the celebrations for many involved. Bert Murphy is one of the many volunteers involved with restoring the cabin and said it’s important to know our history because that’s what we build on moving forward. Paying attention to how people’s daily lives and the technology around them has evolved is particularly interesting to him.

Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney echoed the sentiment of that past’s importance in his address to the crowd.

“In order to move forward in the future, it’s good to know your roots,” he said.

Port Colborne resident Bob Saracino called the cabin a treasure for everyone to enjoy and accessibility is an important feature of the cabin, as was highlighted by Bryan Ingram, who has assisted the museum in the process of making the cabin accessible.

During the dedication ceremony, Scott Luey, chief administrative officer for Port Colborne, gave a nod to all the volunteers who helped open the cabin as a museum feature possible. He gave an especial thanks to four of those volunteers, Alvin Shaubel and Ed Schatzline in addition to Murphy and Heaslip, by giving them commemorative pens. The pens were made out of the original cabin wood.

Heaslip acknowledged over $100,000 in donations from residents and businesses that have made the project possible too.

The dedication officially kicked off 12 days of Heritage Days, for which more information about activities and celebrations can be found at http://portcolborne.ca/page/heritage_days.

Powell Baswick said the museum is also having free, 1867-themed tours on Fridays at 3 p.m. for the entire summer. She said people are welcome to simply show up.

