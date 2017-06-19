Police seek suspect in robbery of elderly woman

A woman is wanted by Niagara Regional Police after an elderly St. Catharines resident was robbed in her own home.

Police said the break and enter robbery happened on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Facer Street and Brighton Avenue.

A white female, about 55 to 60 years old, entered the home of an elderly woman through an unlocked front door.

The suspect approached the resident in the living room and offered to sell her a dress.

The resident was surprised by the stranger who entered her home and told her to leave.

Police said the suspect refused to leave and walked to the resident’s bedroom, where she found her purse and wallet.

The resident tried to stop the woman from taking her belongings and they struggled.

Police said during the struggle, the stranger grabbed the resident’s Elderly Alert Device that was around her neck to prevent her from calling for help.

The suspect took cash from the wallet and pushed the elderly woman down before leaving the home. She was last seen going east on Facer Street.

Police said the suspect is about 5-foot-6 with a medium build and long shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a light-coloured sundress at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 905-688-4111 ext. 4233.