FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Go long, li’l doggies

Campbell Laroche rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring strike for another as Fort Erie remained undefeated in the Niagara Regional Minor Football Association’s bantam division.

Mason Arbic, on a run; and Jackson Touws, on a pass reception; also scored touchdowns to help tthe KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns defeat the Niagara Falls RBC/Legion Branch 51 Argonauts 34-22 Sunday at Crystal Ridge Community Centre in Ridgeway.

Laroche made it into the end zone with two, two-point conversions to round out the scoring for the Longhorns, who improved to 3-0.

Tristen Russell, touchdown, two-point conversion run; Marshall McCray and Joshua Tropea, each with a touchdown; and Aiden Maxiem, two-point conversion run; scored for the Niagara Falls, which fell to 1-2 in the 12-a-side, four-down league’s top division.

Liam Bartolini intercepted a pass for the Argonauts.

Titans 32, Steelers 24

At Smithville, Sacade Kasamba scored three touchdowns and teammate Joshua Dywan run back an interception for a touchdown to give the Niagara Barron Roofing Titans a road victory over the West Niagara Home Hardware Steelers in bantam football action on Father’s Day.

The Titans, whose lineup is stocked with players from St. Catharines and Welland, improved their record in league play to 2-1 thanks to a touchown and two-point conversion run from Rayden Gouthro, and heads-up play from Adam Mich, with two fumble recoveries.

The Steelers fell to 0-3 despite two touchdowns from James Vandenberg and one each from William Ervin and Justin Maniaci.

Kaleb Dowling and Zach Marois recovered fumbles for West Niagara.

Falcons 48, Seahawks 18

Lucas Hazelton scored four touchdowns and Mikey Pegg two to give West Niagara a victory over St. Catharines in a battle of the birds in Football Niagara’s peewee division at the Leisureplex Sunday in Smithville.

Alex Beauvais booted six, one-point conversions for the Pneu Hyde Falcons who improved to 3-0 and benefitted from standout performances from Cole Haan, with 11 tackles; Evan Lewis, five tackles, one sack; Ryan Broome, five tackles; David Robinson, four tackles, one fumble recovery; and Christian Vandenberg, four tackles, one sack.

Jackson Stewart scored one touchdown and threw two scoring strikes to Quinn Johnston for the Paul’s Kids Seahawks, who were grounded for the first time after starting the season 2-0.

Preston Smith had an interception for St. Catharines.

On tap this Sunday it will be the Steelers visiting the Argonauts in a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Westlane Secondary School in Niagara Falls and Titans hosting the Longhorns at Eastdale Secondary School in Welland, also getting underway at 1:30 p.m.

Argonauts 20, Longhorns 6

At Ridgeway, Carson Gauthier and Tyrel Kelman each scored a touchdown and a one-point conversion and visiting Niagara Falls defeated Fort Erie in peewee football action Sunday at Crystal Ridge Community Centre.

Connor Driscoll rounded out the Niagara Falls scoring with a touchdown as the Conditti Merritt Insurance Argonauts improved to 2-1.

Nick Lemaire’s touchdown was all the scoring the Golden Horseshoe Footcare and Apparel Longhorns could muster as they dropped to 1-3.

This Sunday’s schedule consists of two 11:30 a.m. games: Falcons at Argonauts, Westlane; Seahawks at the Welland Port Colborne Optimist Club Tiger-Cats, Eastdale.

The Longhorns have a bye, while the Ticats return to the gridiron after a two-week break hoping to improve on their 0-3 record.

Longhorns 32, Lions 13

Grant Spada, with four; and Gavyn Vazquex, one; scored touchdowns to give host Fort Erie a victory over Niagara Falls and improve to 3-0-1 in minor football’s atom division.

Jorden Payne and Ryan Schultz each had a one-point conversion for the J & A Athletics Longhorns.

Austin MacRae accounted for all of the scoring for the E-Quip Rentals Lions with two touchdowns and a one-point conversion.

Steelers 6, Seahawks 0

Scoring in peewee football action Sunday in Smithville was limited to Jake Portolesi’s touchdown, but that was more than enough to give West Niagara a victory over St. Catharines.

With the win, the Bailey Steelers improved to 2-1, while the Paul’s Kids/Bayshore Group Seahawks fell to 0-3.

Next weekend’s peewee action has the Welland Tiger-Cats, 0-3 and coming off of a bye, hosting the Seahawks in a 9:30 a.m. kickoff at Eastdale, with the Steelers visiting the Lions at Westlane, also at 9:30 a.m.

This is a bye week for the Longhorns.

