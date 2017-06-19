Fall demolition set for former soccer club

The former home of Welland Soccer Club and Niagara Sport and Social Club will be demolished this fall, a report coming to council Tuesday says.



The report, from the city’s facilities manager, says the building at 469 Rice Rd., has sat vacant for the last year and is showing signs of deterioration.



“The building has no residual vale to the city, and therefore it is recommended that it be demolished,” the report says.



The building was declared surplus earlier this year after the last tenant —Niagara Sport and Social Club — moved out due to a lease disagreement with the city.



In January, Mayor Frank Campion said the property on which the building sits was garnering interest from investors, despite sitting outside the city’s urban boundary.



City staff put out a request for quotation in April, and 22 companies attended a mandatory site meeting on May.



With a project budget set at $100,000, 12 companies put forward quotes ranging from $84,990 to a high of $234,000.



Welland chose New Rise Demolition Inc., of London, ON., to carry out the work of taking down the building and indoor sports field at a cost of $84,990.



“The company has never performed work for the City of Welland, however their references have been verified and they have extensive experience in the London area working with municipalities, conservation authorities, and private firms,” the report says.



It says the work was to be completed this month, but Welland Fire and Emergency Services will be using the building to conduct recruit training. The fire service will use the building until the end of September.



“Demolition work will begin on the main building, and the indoor sports field on October of 2017, and New Rise Demolition Inc. has agreed to hold their price, and complete the work at that time,” the report says.