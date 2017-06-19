Athletics trade captain for IceDog

It was one of the hardest days in Sean Allen’s managerial career, but it was also one he needed to make for the future of his club.

Allen, the general manager and head coach of the St. Catharines Athletics, traded away his captain and lifelong member of the junior A lacrosse organization late Saturday night when he dealt Holden Garlent to the Six Nations Arrows.

“Trading any player is always hard but in this case, with Holden being our captain, it definitely added a massive emotional component,” said Allen who also dealt Percy Booth and Josh Rex to the Arrows in exchange for Jake McNabb, Matt Kim and cash considerations.

“Holden is loved in our room and by our staff. It’s tough to lose that kind of character, but we are on a mission and this move presents opportunities for this group, and the future.”

As for what the A’s received in return for Garlent and company:

“McNabb is a very hard working and gifted offensive player who finished very high (34 goals and 74 points last season – tied for sixth in league scoring) in the junior A scoring race in 2016 – a definite impact to our offence,” Allen said.

“Kim is a very gritty, hard-nosed D/tranny (defensive/transistion) player who we think will immediately fill a lot of that void left by Holden’s departure. We are very excited to bring them both in.”

Garlent posted an emotional good bye to an organization he’s called home for 17 years.

“First off, I want to thank the St. Catharines Athletics organization as a whole,” he said. “Thank you for giving me a chance to play the sport I love for 17 years of my life. The double blue jersey will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“I’d also like to thank my coaches and teammates. Words cannot describe what you all mean to me – family for life.”

“Nothing but love for one hell of an organization. Best of luck”

Allen wasn’t done there as he also acquired Spencer Pyke and current Niagara IceDog defenceman Liam Ham from the Barrie Lakeshores for draft picks.

“We are over in the moon in picking these two left-handed threats.” Allen said. “Pyke is one of the best step-down, outside, shooters in the Ontario Lacrosse Association and can be extremely slippery to defend one-on-one when he decides to take it to the rack.”

“Ham is exceptional in many ways. He’s extremely skilled, tough, and has a high IQ for the game. He’s an outstanding dual-sport athlete who brings an interesting leadership quality with him. Both Pyke and Ham have played on Team Ontario teams with a number of our players in previous years, so they won’t be entirely unfamiliar with many of the faces of their new teammates.”

Both trades were finalized after the Athletics blew a 7-1 first period lead in dropping an 11-10 decision to the Burlington Chiefs Saturday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines.

The A’s played what was arguable their best period of the season in opening a six-goal lead only to see Barrie outshoot them 34-10 and outscore them 6-0 to tie the game at seven heading into the third period.

Alex Simmons led St. Catharines with two goals and five assists, while Carter Zavitz, with two goals and two assists; and Jeff Wittig, hat trick, one assist; both had four-point games.

“We thought it was going to be point (get easy points) night, and we kind of just gave up,” said Wittig who is second in Athletics scoring with 16 goals and 43 points on the season.

“I think we have to play a full 60 minutes every night,” the 19-year old said. “I think if we play full 60 minute games we should be one of the top dogs in the league.”

“I’d love for this team to get out of the first round of the playoffs – I’ve never gotten out of the first round.

“I want to play all the way until August.”

A’s Acorns: Sunday night in Kitchener, the Athletics cruised past the Braves 8-4 as Ham registered three points (1g,2a) in his St. Catharines debut. Zavitz and Brett Erskine both had two goals and one helper in the win as the A’s moved back to the .500 mark (7-7) on the season, which puts them in fourth place in the 11-team league … Zavitz now leads the Athletics in scoring with 44 points on the season … St. Catharines has yet to name a new captain with Garlent’s departure.

THE SCOOP

Chiefs 11, Athletics 10

Postmedia News Star of the Game: Burlington’s Ryan Lanchbury with four goals and four assists.

Scoring for Burlington Chiefs: Ryan Lanchbury 4, Chris Boushy 3, Ryan Smith 2, Patrick Kaschalk, Steven Lee. Scoring for St. Catharines Falcons: Jeff Wittig 3 (16), Carter Zavitz 2 (15) Alex Simmons 2 (10), Drew Popodinac (1), Percy Booth (3), Brett Erskine (5).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Burlington, Jesse Legault, 12-8; Kyle Hebert, 37-31; St. Catharines, Nick Damude, 60-49.

Power plays, goals-chances: Burlington, 2-2; St. Catharines, 1-3.

Penalties, in minutes: Burlington, 8; St. Catharines, 6.

Next game for St. Catharines: home to Mimico Mountaineers, Wednesday, 8 p.m., Jack Gatecliff Arena.