Ultra run, ultra hot

Sarah Bryson of Fergus, Ontario, gets cooled down at the 30 kilometre mark of the 25th annual Niagara Ultra 50 K run Saturday. The event, which stretches from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Table Rock in Niagara Falls, is run entirely along the Niagara Parkway. About 800 runners took part this year. PHOTO: John Law / Niagara Falls Review