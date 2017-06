Change text size for the story

A suspect has been arrested for a gas station robbery in Niagara Falls last weekend.

Niagara Regional Police say on June 11 at about 9:15 p.m. a lone male confronted a clerk with a weapon, demanding cigarettes and money before fleeing on foot.

On Tuesday, after a short investigation aided by witnesses, 30-year-old Keenan Mulroney was located and arrested. No address was provided.

He remains in custody, charged with one count of Robbery.