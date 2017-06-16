YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Just beneath the surface ...

Unlike so many of the old photos that appear here, this week’s photo comes to us with very specific information about when it was taken — 10:05 a.m. on October 3, 1925. The photographer was standing on the south side of St. Paul Street, about midway between James and Carlisle streets, near the corner of Garden Park.

In the distance in the old photo we can spot a couple of landmarks. Rising above the other buildings is the former Bank of Nova Scotia building, which stood where the modern, red brick Scotiabank Building stands today, corner of St. Paul and James. And just this side of the bank building may be seen the former Russell House Hotel.

This entire length of St. Paul street is full of construction vehicles — steam powered, gasoline powered, even horse-drawn.

The street is littered with the rails of the city’s N.S.&T. electric street railway system and pieces of St. Paul Street paving. Two details that stand out amidst all that debris are the two sets of tracks that curve toward the viewer. They branched off the N.S.&T. main line at that point to enter the system’s main downtown terminal, then located where the west end of our new Performing Arts Centre is today.

Why was the street torn up that way? The Canadian Northern Railway, which had owned the N.S.&T. since 1904, was nationalized by the government during the First World War, becoming the Canadian National Railway Company (CNR). In 1925 the CNR began a multi-year, $2.5-million project to modernize the N.S.&T. Twenty miles of new track were laid, modern rail cars were purchased, and track rehabilitation was carried out. The track rehabilitation consisted of the replacement of old rails and especially the replacement of the foundations of those rails. That began in downtown St. Catharines in August 1925 and continued throughout the city centre well into 1926. That’s what was going on in this old photo.

In today’s terms this is the stretch of St. Paul Street just west of our new Performing Arts Centre. Our “today” photo, taken on June 13, shows what that same area looked like earlier this week as work continued on a streetscaping project on St. Paul between James and Carlisle. The workers tearing up the street there uncovered rails of the N.S.&T. streetcar system that had long ago been forgotten. It seems that, at least in this part of downtown, the old rails had not been removed but simply asphalted over after the street cars stopped running in 1959.

Makes you wonder what else lies just beneath the surface of our downtown streets ...

