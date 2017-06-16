Syrian refugee excels in Canada

Nader Al Makhoul’s hometown in Syria has felt the devestating effects of the war since 2011.

As Suwayda, a city with more than 100,000 people, has become so dangerous residents don’t leave their homes after 5 p.m. Nader said, although the war hasn’t entered the city limits, kidnappings are commonplace and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) surround the city.

“They are trying all the time to enter. Every time you can hear bombs and sometimes in the city there are car explosions or a man enters with a vest,” Nader, 28, said miming an explosion from his chest.

In 2014 when Kenan was studying at the university of Damascus a car bomb went off near his hotel. Nader, now 28, said the explosion had such an impact his brother was thrown into the air and off his bed.

For Nader, the violence of living through war became a common occurrence. Often Nader would see body parts lying on the ground as a result of bombs.

Sometimes Nader had to travel by bus from As Suwayda to Damascus for work. He would often see and experience the violence of war.

“Someone would shoot the bus … nothing happened to me, but it is dangerous because you couldn’t know if it would hit you or not,” he said.

Nader said there were times people on his bus would get shot; he once saw someone shot in the arm. He said he couldn’t avoid the trip because he had to get his papers from the university before they could leave the country.

When the decision was made to leave Syria, Nader, his parents, brothers and sister, hired a driver who knew which areas of the country to avoid on their journey north to Lebanon. Nader said the drive to Lebanon usually takes about two or three hours, but because they had to constantly take alternate routes, it took about eight hours to reach the border.

“It’s dangerous, but it’s dangerous in As Swayda. So, just one chance to be in Lebanon, not in heaven, but safer,” Nader said.

When they arrived in Lebanon they stayed in the mountainous region of Bhamdoun El Mhatta, 23 kilometers east of Beirut. They stayed in Lebanon for about 10 months before moving to Canada.

Nader said he and his family faced the same issues many Syrians face when living in Lebanon. He said Syrians are treated as though they are stupid and aren’t given work. Nader said it was difficult living there and they weren’t able to get work.

“(It felt) bad, but there was nothing to do. What can you do? We couldn’t say anything to anyone.”

Nader, who moved to Welland with his parents and siblings, has been living in Niagara since October. In Syria, Nader was a certified accountant, but is not qualified to do such work in Canada. Once he felt settled in Welland he began asking how he could be upgrade to continue his career as an accountant in Canada. He said his sponsors from St. Andrews Church in Welland helped him contact Niagara College.

Nader has been attending the college to study English and will be taking classes in accounting to become certified in the coming months.

Nader is now working two jobs and attending college. Nader works weekends at Seaway Mall doing maintenance. During the week he works full-time assisting with accounting work at Niagara College’s teaching winery.

“We have to work now to support our family here ... In Syria when I am 28 years old, I couldn’t just go away and leave my parents, so I have to stay with them and support my parents until we are settled and have a house,” he said.

Nader said working at the winery has been great because he is learning a great deal from the accountant who works there. In Syria there are no taxes, so Nader said he is learning about Canadian taxes and how to fill out accounting forms here.

Nader’s father Fouad and mother Ghada, work at a greenhouse and are studying English at the Welland Heritage and Multicultural Centre in Welland. His sister Tala, 18, and brother Mark, 10, attend school in Welland.

Nader’s brother Kenan, 25, also has two jobs and is studying English. In Syria Kenan was a pharmacist, so he will be upgrading his certificate as well.

Since moving to Canada Nader said he and his family have been happy. He never expected to get a job in his field, so he is happy about that as well.

For Nader it has been great meeting new people and the members of St. Andrews Church have become part of his family. The Al Makhoul family attend church every Sunday and enjoy meeting people at church.