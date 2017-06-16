SEARCH ENGINE: Water quality from beach to beach

You ask… We answer.

Q: Why is Municipal Beach/Sunset Beach, safe to swim in recently when all the other St. Catharines beaches are not? Seems like Sunset Beach has close proximity to the Port Dalhousie beach for one to be safe and the other not.

A: It may seem strange but E.coli levels can be high at one beach and low at another on the same lake.

“When it comes to water quality, it’s so sporadic, it can sometimes change even during the day,” said Anthony Habjan, Niagara Region’s manager for environmental health.

The region tests water quality at beaches across Niagara and posts the results at the location and online.

Habjan said weather is huge factor in E. coli levels. Wave height, wind speed, rainfall, temperature and turbidity, or murkiness, are all issues.

Crashing waves stir up and agitate matter near a beach’s shoreline that can cause higher E. coli levels.

If winds pick up, they can push matter east or west and those beaches in their path may have higher levels.

Rainfall usually results in 24 to 48 hours of high levels of E. coli because of all the run off that goes straight into the lake.

“That’s probably one of the most significant factors in play. Think of everything that’s on shore or on the land — the dirt, debris, animal feces and so on — all of that goes right into that portion there and you’re going to get this spike,” Habjan said.

“It takes a while for all that water to circulate and clean itself out as it pushes away.”

The shape of the beach can be a factor in how fast that cleaning out happens. If there’s a gully or culvert, water can get trapped there but will filter out faster at a flat beach.

The end result is it’s not uncommon to see beaches along Lake Erie only five or six kilometres away from each other with different postings because E. coli levels change so fast.

The same with Lake Ontario, where Sunset Beach was safe on Friday and Jones Beach was not.

Habjan said Lake Ontario’s beach postings have been affected by the high water levels this year as well.

When water is so high that it’s in Lakeside Park’s parking lots, it means high levels of E. coli because all the dirt and other matter is pulled into the lake.

Habjan said it can be so dirty, that if the Region takes a water sample the lab can’t even process it.

Some of the beaches this year haven’t been safely accessible to student teams taking water samples in the morning. In those cases, testers do a visual observation and if it’s not clear and safe, they post based on that reasoning alone.

Q: I am wondering how many kilometres of Transite water and sewer pipes are still in use in St. Catharines? These pipes were made by Johns-Manville (they also made siding for houses) and used, to my knowledge, until the early 1970s when production of this type of pipe was halted because of the asbestos fibres that were mixed with cement in the construction process. My husband’s family had a building supply business here in the city and he often went to Port Union to pick up pipe and fittings for local contractors who used it. He was telling me that when the pipe was delivered to the contractors, a layer of sand had to be put on the truck bed, otherwise the pipe would snap.

A: The city still has some Transite pipes in use, but they make up less than 10 per cent of all city water and sewer pipes.

Dan Dillon, St. Catharines director of transportation and environmental services, said the city replaces the asbestos cement pipes and others as they need to with plastic.

Dillon said the vast majority of water pipes that haven’t already been converted to PVC are cast iron, with the second most common ductile iron. Transite makes up a very small number.

He said the pipes are not a problem health-wise as they are, but workers have to take special precautions when they remove and handle them.

Dillon broke down the numbers and there are 67 kilometres of Transite water pipes in the city, about 11 per cent of the total water pipes.

Sanitary sewers have 139 kilometres of Transite pipe, which is 24 per cent of the total, while storm water sewers have only one kilometre of the asbestos cement pipes, or two per cent.

Niagara Region has different schedules for testing beaches but seven of the most popular are sampled every single morning. Student teams take five water samples at selected points at each beach. They take the samples about waist high because that’s where most people swim or wade. If the E.coli is over 100 E. coli per 100 mL, they post that it’s unsafe to swim.

