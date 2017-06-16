Port development takes next step

The company behind a long-awaited development project in the heart of Port Dalhousie has submitted a formal planning application to the city.

Fortress Real Developments has tweaked the plans publicly unveiled for Union Waterfront condos last June, giving the 1.5-acre property more retail space, an indoor community space and a parkette.

“The master plan that’s contemplated for the project is truly mixed use,” said Fortress senior project manager Travis Nolan, adding it was submitted to the city this week.

“To have over 10 per cent of the gross floor area of the building dedicated to commercial, retail, restaurant uses and city space is a very significant component for a building like this.

“The focus has been largely on animating all the spaces at grade with those types of uses so that the commercial core of Port will be vitalized.”

He said the Union Waterfront master plan has terraced balconies with heights ranging from three storeys along Lock Street to 14 storeys.

The height is up from 12 storeys a year ago, but down from the formerly approved Port Place project which had a 17-storey, 80-unit tower.

Fortress was a financier on that former project and acquired the property from the previous owners in January 2015.

It then started its application from scratch.

It’s also tried to build bridges in the community that by all accounts were lacking with previous owners, meeting with community groups, supporting the Christmas and spring markets this past year and sponsoring benches and plants.

Nolan said the Union Waterfront application has 220 residential units taking up over 212,000 square feet from the second floor up.

Commercial retail space of over 23,000 square feet will be located on the ground floor and within a reconstructed Hogan’s Alley.

Hogan’s Alley will be a pedestrian promenade that will include restaurants and shops and a courtyard for markets and other community events.

The three-storey heritage building Austin House, or Lakeside Hotel, at 16 Lock Street will be retained and reused.

The Old Jailhouse will be a heritage visitor centre and relocated into a new parkette that celebrates the history of the canal.

Nolan said the idea is to reinstate the two jail cells which used to be inside and use the space for heritage tours or a cafe with flexible seating in the parkette.

Next to the jailhouse will be a 2,500 square foot indoor community space for use by citizens and community groups.

“We think based on discussions we’ve had with the community there’s a lot of demand for inside community space,” Nolan said. Details of the ownership haven’t been hammered out but the intention is it would be separate from the condominium.

Residents living in the building will each have an underground parking spot and Fortress is adding 37 indoor commercial parking spaces as well.

The building’s air conditioning, boilers and other mechanical components will be hidden inside the top floor rather than open on the roof.

The project will happen in one phase rather than two as previously announced.

City director of planning and building services Jim Riddell said the department is reviewing the application for completeness and will then circulate it to various departments and agencies.

There will be public consultation.

Once the department evaluates the application, it will make a recommendation to city council. Riddell said that will happen by the end of the year at the earliest.

Nolan said they hope to have community feedback and planning approvals in time for a sales launch in late 2017.

The construction timeline is tied to sales. If there is a strong sales launch, Nolan said they’ll be able to start construction in 2018.

“I think the building as it’s been designed with its 220 units is really a building that’s been designed for a variety of users,” he said. “There’s going to be one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units and three-bedroom units in the building so it will appeal to a variety of purchasers.”

The project is designed by Kirkor Architects with heritage architect GBCA.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia said while he hasn’t seen the application he’s kept in close touch with Nolan.

He said he was pleased Fortress plans to keep the Austin House building to use in some form and isn’t closing off Hogan’s Alley.

“It’s been there since the 1800s as an access and I think it should be open.”

On the flip side, he said the number of units and density is a concern. With 650 properties in the Port Dalhousie heritage district now, it will be like adding a third of that in one place, he said.

He said they’ll also have to look at parking and traffic issues.

“Essentially I’ll have to see what does the community think of it once the proposal is out there and we get the feedback. The fact that we’re talking and they want dialogue is good,” Garcia said.

“The fact that they’re looking at some things at ground level is good and keeping some of the heritage elements, but I’m concerned about density, number of units and height.”

Fellow Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson also had concerns about the height and limited parking spots. He said he doesn’t want to see encroachment on public parking at Lakeside Park which are already at a premium in the summer.

“I’m willing to listen and to see what they have, but my role is to reflect what the general public — not just the Port Dalhouise ward but across the city — feels about having access to our recreation waterfront space.”

Business owner Jeff Mackie, who put on the Christmas and spring markets, said a lot of people wrongly think Port Dalhousie is closed now because of the piers closure and flooding. Any positive news is welcome, he said.

He hasn’t seen the application but is anxious for something to happen.

“Personally as a business owner in Port, I really want to see something happen in that space sooner rather than later so we can start moving forward.”

