Hot vehicle no place for pets

Niagara Regional Police and the Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are reminding people not to leave their pets in cars.

Kevin Strooband, Lincoln County Humane Society executive director, said it doesn’t matter whether you’re going into a store for one minute or 10 minutes, pets shouldn’t be left in a car. With rising temperatures the condition of a pet in a car can change quickly.

He Strooband said it’s best not to take the risk, because if it’s hot for you, then it’s hot for your furry friend.

“It’s interesting we still have to educate people about this,” he said Friday morning.

In a media release, police said parked cars can reach deadly temperatures within a short amount of time. They stressed dogs have a limited ability to sweat, and being exposed for a short period in a hot environment can be deadly.

Strooband said people could face jail time for leaving pets in a vehicle. He said the OSPCA works with police to ensure animal safety. People can be fined up to $250 for leaving their pet in a vehicle.

Even if the air-conditioning is left on for a pet, Strooband said it’s not good enough — it’s best to leave the pet at home. He said anything can happen, the air conditioner might stop working, or if a window is left open there still might not be proper ventilation.

Last year, Strooband estimated the humane society received a call a day concerning pets in vehicles.

He said in Ontario people aren’t permitted to break a vehicles window to help an animal, instead people should call the humane society at 905-682-0767, Niagara Falls Humane Society at 905-356-4404, Welland and District Humane Society at 905-735-1552, Fort Erie SPCA at 905-871-2461 or call 911.

People are encouraged to record the license plate number of a vehicle in case the driver leaves before authorities arrive.

Strooband said since the OSPCA works with police, they can track down the individual and charges can still be laid.

