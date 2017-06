Kart driver remains undefeated at Merrittville

With 4 Events in the books in the Bobcat of Hamilton Weekly Karting Series Season, second generation racer Joey Priestley remains undefeated in the Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Junior 2 Division.

Former Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Senior Animal Champion Dylan Culp took home his first feature win Tuesday.

Other Burris Tire Feature Winners in Performance Manufacturing Divisional action included Ben Colavecchia and Hana Rothwell who both took home their second wins in the Designed Wright Novice 1 and RCM Racing Equipment Junior 1 Divisions.

Two driver also won their third features – Jacob Mamo and Jaedon Lawson in the St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Novice 2 and Superior PetroFuels Junior Restricted Divisions respectively.

Lenny Wiley Jr. was the only Senior Fun Division Karter in attendance.

Kart Racing continues Tuesday. Pits open at 5:30 p.m. and the racing starts at 7 p.m.

Heat Results

Designed Wright Performance Manufacturing LO206 Performance Manufacturing Novice 1 Division – 6 laps – Heat 1 - – Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson. Heat 2 – Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia.

St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines LO206 Performance Manufacturing Novice 2 Division – 6 laps – Heat 1 – Jacob Mamo, Austin Nigh, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury. Heat 2 – Austin Nigh, Noah Mamo, Gavin Lavallee, Gavin Lavallee.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 8 laps – Group 1 Heat 1 –Hana Rothwell, Trevor Evans, Noah Kugler, Cohen Corbett, Madelyn Goulding. Group 1 Heat 2 – Cohen Corbett, hana Rothwell, Noah Kugler, Madelyn Goulding, Trevor Evans, Aiden Lavallee. Group 2 Heat 1 – Nigel Pendykoski, Jackson Maytum, Amber White, Logan Iliffe,Korwin Podwinski.. Group 2 Heat 2 – Logan Iliffe, Amber White, Nigel Pendykoski, Jackson Maytum, Korwin Podwinski.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 and Heat 2 – Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum, Zach Trotter.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 – Davis Grocott, Jaedon Lawson, Noah Mamo.

Devon Rayment. Heat 2 – Jaedon Lawson, Noah Mamo, Davis Grocott, Devon Rayment.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 and Heat 2 – Lenny Wiley Jr.

Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 and Heat 2 – Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman.

Burris Tire Feature Results

Designed Wright Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 Division – 8 laps –Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson.

St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 2 Division – 8 laps – Jacob Mamo, Austin Nigh, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 15 laps – Hana Rothwell, Jackson Maytum, Cohen Corbett, Trevor Evans, Korwin Podwinski, Aiden Lavallee, Noah Kugler, Logan Iliffe, Madelyn Goulding, Amber White, Nigel Pendykoski.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 15 laps – Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division - 15 laps – Jaedon Lawson, Devon Rayment, Noah Mamo, Davis Grocott..

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division - 20 laps – Lenny Wiley Jr.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 20 laps – Dylan Culp, Travis Majuery, Kathleen Lampman.