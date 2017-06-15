Beer collectibles trade show Saturday

If you’ve been brewing for a good time, the Niagara Brewery Collectibles Club Trade Show might be what you’ve been waiting for.

The Beer Collectors Club of Niagara will host the buy and trade show at Welland Historical Museum Saturday.

The club’s 125 members collect a variety of beer related items, including beer bottles, trays and lights. Larry Lemelin, founder and club president, said they collect anything with beer labels or brand names.

The diverse club is open to anyone who enjoys beer culture. Lemelin said the youngest member is 18 and the oldest is in his 80s. The members don’t necessarily drink beer, but are passionate about the industry.

Saturday’s event will be interactive, Lemelin said. Members will offer information not only about the club, but also interesting facts about brewing.

Lemelin said he welcomes anyone who would like to bring their brewery items to the show. He said he’d enjoy seeing what people bring to show off and not necessarily sell.

As a not-for-profit club, members are concerned with giving back to the community. Money from the sale of exhibitor tables during Saturday’s event will be donated to the museum.

The free event at 140 King St., runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food available and free collectors starter kits for children.

Club members meet once a month and membership costs $10. Lemelin said the meetings can be fun because people bring items to trade or just to talk about. The Niagara chapter is the largest club in Canada.

The next meeting is Monday, June 19, in Port Colborne. For more information about the club and to join call Lemelin at 1-800-517-8708. People can also visit www.bccaniagara.ca.

