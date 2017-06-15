Athletics edge Barrie Lakeshores

There are certain athletes that just love the sport they’re playing.

Bryan Hancock is one of those athletes.

The 20-year old Colorado native exudes a love for lacrosse.

Hancock, who grew up with the field game, has quickly adjusted to box lacrosse while playing with the St. Catharines Spartan Jr. B’s for one season, and now his first full season with the St. Catharines Jr. A Athletics.

“Each game I get more and more calm,” explained Hancock who is also on field lacrosse scholarship at Hobart College in upstate New York.

“It’s hard changing from field to box, but once you get in a groove it feels good.”

Hancock, who scored 25 goals and 59 points with the Spartans last season, went on to explain the biggest difference from field to box lacrosse in a very straight forward, articulate, way.

“Definitely the aggressiveness. You can barely set a pick in field. There’s no body checking, no slashing. In this (box) you take two steps on the floor and get whacked, but you learn to play through it.

The vision and skill of some of the guys in box lacrosse is unbelievable. They (players) move the ball in such a small area so quickly.”

Surprisingly for a player that grew up on the field game Hancock was quick to answer when asked which form of lacrosse he prefers.

“I love the box game, no question,” said a smiling Hancock, who’s younger brother Cameron has played in three games for the St. Catharines Spartan Jr. B’s this season.

“After you play all through the fall and spring, everyday, on the field and then you come out here and it’s refreshing. I really find it refreshing.”

And the Athletics coaching staff finds Hancock’s play refreshing.

Hancock scored his eleventh goal of the season and added an assist Wednesday at Jack Gatecliff Arena as the Athletics edged the Barrie Lakeshores 8-7 to move back to the .500 mark on the season at (6-6).

A’s assistant coach Robbie Taylor says Hancock’s speed is key.

“He can push the ball. When he comes off the bench he’s great at taking his man to net, and he’s got that quick step,” said Taylor who runs the St. Catharines offence.

“On the other end of the floor he’s great at getting back with his quick feet and stopping fast breaks as well.”

After a sloppy first period in which they trailed 3-2, the Athletics outscored the Lakeshores 4-1 in the second to take a 6-4 lead after 40 minutes of play.

That lead increased to 8-4 just 2:12 into the final frame, however Barrie would score two goals in 25 seconds very late to make things interesting.

Drayden Patey replaced A’s starting goalie Nick Damude to start the third period. Damude suffered a stinger and is officially listed as day to day.

“When Nicky (Damude) went down, Patey stepped in and played well – we got the job done,” Hancock added. “No win in this league is easy so when you get the two points you’ve got to be happy with it,” said Taylor.

The Athletics host Lacrosse Day in Niagara on Saturday with food, festivities and fun beginning at 4 p.m at the Jack Gatecliff and Rex Stimers arenas. The day will be capped off with the A’s welcoming the Burlington Chiefs for a 7 p.m. ball drop.

A’s Acorns: Tom Whitty, Kealon Pilon, Owen Friesen, Jacob McMillan Jacob Johnson, Zack Luis, Mike Davies and Connor Aquanno did not dress for St. Catharines. Alex Simmons squared off with Tanner Poole in a spirited third period fight.... Niagara IceDogs defenceman Liam Ham picked up an assist in the game for Barrie.

THE SCOOP

Athletics 8 Lakeshores 7

Postmedia Star of the Game: The Athletics Bryan Hancock with a one goal, one assist, and an all around solid effort.

For Barrie: Austin Lane 3, Spencer Pyke 2, Brendan Welsh and Liam Patten.

For St. Catharines: Alex Simmons 2 (8), Jeff Wittig (13), Hancock (11), Carter Zavitz (13), Kyler Kilgour (4), Rylee St. Onge (3) and Holden Garlent (9).

Game stats: Shots on goal by the Lakeshores on Nick Damude and Drayden Patey (39); by the Athletics on Ethan Woods (38). Penalty Minutes: Barrie (32); St. Catharines (24). Powerplays: Lakeshores 1-for-3; Athletics 3-for-5

Attendance: 291

Up Next: The Athletics welcome Burlington Saturday night to cap off Lacrosse Day in Niagara. Game time at Jack Gatecliff Arena is 7 p.m.