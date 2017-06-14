Zoning issues raised by residents

Concerns over buffer zones behind Gadsby Avenue, the development of agricultural lands in Dain City, the potential loss of lands on Niagara Street, and the ability to install a propane filling station will all be taken into consideration by city planning staff when it comes to Welland’s new comprehensive zoning bylaw.



Council listened to residents Tuesday night during a public meeting on the proposed zoning bylaw. The meeting was a continuation from last week when council reached its 11 p.m. curfew and couldn’t finish hearing from residents.



One of the first items raised was the issue of the loss of a 30-metre treed buffer zone between Gadsby Avenue homes backing on to homes on the east side of Niagara Street.



Gadsby Avenue resident Gary Talosi spoke about how the buffer zone came about in 1991 with an agreement between area residents and the city. It was even an official plan amendment, OPA77, he said.



Talosi said the buffer zone would have allowed residents on the east side of Niagara, between Aqueduct/Hilda Streets and Woodlawn Road, to develop their properties and have high-density residential units, up to eight-storey buildings, while still affording Gadsby residents privacy.



The amendment disappeared in 2010 when council introduced a new official plan. Talosi said no one was aware of the change until this year, when a resident stumbled on the new comprehensive zoning bylaw.



He said residents in the area want the buffer zone back and the treed area, which he realizes is private property, designated open space so it is protected.



A Niagara Street resident expressed her concern to council over the 30-metre treed buffer zone which Talosi wanted to see back.



She said if that were to happen, her 100x500 foot property would become a 100x400 property.



“If you take away nearly 100 feet, who will reimburse me for that loss? That setback is private property,” she said.



City planner Grant Munday said a buffer zone would make the property less developable.



Suzanne Holowatsch, of Hilda Street, told council she was concerned over the possibility over the possibility of the south side of the street being developed and the area not being able to handle the extra traffic.



Holowatsch was also concerned about the sewer system if development was allowed on the south side of the street near Aqueduct.



John Conlin, of Conlin Engineering Ltd., spoke on behalf of two clients about the proposed bylaw.



One of his clients wants the ability to put a propane filing station at his gas station on the corner of Lincoln Street and Prince Charles Drive. But to do that, zoning on the property needs to be changed.



Conlin said his other client, Vermeer's Garden Centre and Flower Shop, wanted zoning changed to allow for a smaller rear yard on the property.



He said a rear yard facing a subdivision was required to be 45 metres in length to cut down potential noise form greenhouse fans. Conlin said the company doesn’t use fans and wanted to see the rear yard cut down to 4.5 metres.



Two residents of Colborne Street in Dain City asked the city reconsider allowing a subdivision to go in behind their properties.



They felt it could decrease their property values and did not want to see farmland lost to development. Both told council the lands are now used for crops such as soybeans, winter wheat and corn.



Mayor Frank Campion said council heard a lot of information from residents, and added there was no rush to pass the bylaw right away, despite a proposed date of June 20th for a report to come back.



“June 20th is not going to happen. I suggest this go back to staff,” Campion said.



Munday said planning staff have been receiving comments and reports all along and will look at how some of those concerns can be addressed.

