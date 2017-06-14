Port Colborne overhauling 1982 zoning bylaw

A draft version of Port Colborne’s proposed new zoning bylaw was before city council and up for public discussion Monday night.

The zoning bylaw, as described by Dan Aquilina, the municipality’s director of planning and development, dictates the use of land, where buildings must be placed, parking requirements and so on. It dictates whether an area is commercial, residential, institutional or otherwise, as well as each subset of those uses.

Aquilina began the public meeting by explaining why the new zoning bylaw is needed.

“I think it’s important to know that the zoning bylaw is 35 years old,” he said. “It was adopted, passed, in 1982.”

He went on to add that the current zoning bylaw has more than 400 site-specific amendments.

Other concerns with the current zoning bylaw is it uses a 35-year-old map as reference, which is replete with inaccuracies. He said the old map is done in ink on mylar paper and requires a ruler to attempt to decipher its scaling.

To demonstrate the difficulty of using this system, he brought the map and ruler with him as props, unrolling it for council to see.

To contrast that system, he compared digital scans of the old map to digitally created new maps. He also overlaid the new maps with air or satellite imaging to show their accuracy in comparison and said the days of the ruler are over.

He said the new draft zoning bylaw document, a 160-page document shared online in the council meeting’s agenda package, took two years to create.

This draft document, he feels, has enabled staff to more accurately show current and existing mapping in terms of environmental areas, quarry lands and property and street lines. It has also done away with discriminatory language that would before class properties as belonging to people of certain ages, genders and incomes, for instance. Aquilina told council they even had to remove instances of the “R-word.”

One of the biggest changes having a new zoning bylaw will bring is clearer terminology so things are not left up to interpretation.

One Port Colborne resident, Harry Wells, disagreed that the document has removed room for interpretation and told council so during the public comment section of the meeting.

He highlighted instances he came across while reading the draft document that he felt were unclear, such as use of the words obnoxious, dangerous and offensive. He said he could not find definitions for those in the document.

“Adjectives and terms that are subjective in nature need to be defined to ensure clear understandings and enforceability of this bylaw,” he told council.

He and a few other residents had other concerns as well, such as changes to status of land as older definitions are not included in the new bylaw. Aquilina assured them and council concerns, comments and questions will be addressed before the document goes before council for approval.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune