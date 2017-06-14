Port Colborne residents Nancy and Dave Salvage are being recognized once again for their volunteer efforts.

The pair recently received the Award of Excellence from the Regional Association of Volunteer Administrators and at Port Colborne council Monday night were honoured once again for their efforts.

For Canada’s 150th, Molson Canadian is recognizing volunteers across the country.

“Molson Canadian looks at those who stand for great Canadian character, including connection to our community, breaking down borders and bringing people together,” Dave Zezella, South Niagara’s sale’s representative for Molson Coors, told council during his presentation.

He said those recognized exhibit a “joie de vivre” and leave things better than when they found them.

The Salvages, for doing this within the Port Colborne community and Niagara, received commemorative wooden crates. In the each crate were Molson Canadian stubbies and a pair of glasses.

The Salvages said they were grateful and honoured to be recognized. Dave in particular made note they were accepting these on behalf of all the volunteers who contribute to the community.

“Volunteers don’t do it for recognition. We do it for the community,” he added.

Nancy encouraged anyone thinking of volunteering to do it. She said volunteering is a lot of fun and you learn so much about yourself, your capabilities and how your skill sets might be useful.

The couple has volunteered together for about 15 years. They help out with city events such as Canal Days, organize events such as the annual Port Colborne Terry Fox Run and help out with programs such as the Fresh Air Fund.

lbarton@postmedia,com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune