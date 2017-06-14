Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is headed down a “slippery slope” by editing video of its board of directors meeting, says a Brock University political science professor.

NPCA recently edited a video of its January meeting to remove “offensive material” — in this case, two board members extending their arms in a Nazi salute-like gesture — but Brock’s David Siegel said by doing so the authority is editing the only full record of what transpired at a public meeting.

“It’s a slippery slope and opens the door for a board or council to start editing portions of public meetings they don’t like,” he said. “The trouble is, while you as a citizen have a right to attend public meetings, you don’t have any right to watch a video of it.”

NPCA chair Sandy Annunziata had the archived video of the meeting edited following complaints about gestures made by Welland Mayor Frank Campion and Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati.

The pair were mocking how fellow board member and West Lincoln Mayor Doug Joyner raises his hand. In the original, unedited video, Campion and Diodati can be seen thrusting their right arms out in a manner similar to the Nazi salute.

Both Campion and Diodati apologized to anyone who was offended by their gesture. In interviews with The Standard Monday, the mayors said they were only poking fun at Joyner and had no intention of offending anyone or using the Nazi salute.

Diodati said the incident is a reminder of how mindful politicians need to be when conducting themselves in public.

In an emailed statement Monday, Annunziata said he would ask NPCA staff to remove the portion when the gesture was made from the video at the request of NPCA’s “partners” who found the gesture offensive.

The video was taken down Monday afternoon and has since been republished with 10 seconds missing. On YouTube, the video has a disclaimer in the description section that reads, “10 Seconds of content containing offensive material has been removed from this video.”

The disclaimer does not identify the offensive material, nor provide any context for its removal.

(The edited 10 seconds can be found on The Standard's website.)

Typically, the board broadcasts the videos live during their meetings. The videos can then be replayed on YouTube, but NPCA has few written policies regarding videos.

Board regulations say only that the videos are posted at the discretion of the chair and that a recorded video is not an official record of board meetings. Only the written minutes are treated as official public records.

Siegel said the intersection between the traditions of municipal governments and the limits of the Municipal Act of Ontario is where the start of the slippery slope is found.

He said traditionally, municipal governments and related bodies like the NPCA have held that the minutes of a meeting are the only official record.

“The problem there is that the minutes only record the decisions of a council,” Siegel said. “They don’t record the debates, what was said, what rationale may have been behind passing a particular motion. None of that appears in the minutes.”

He said the public has the right to attend government meetings if they can get themselves to the meeting. But the legislation governing municipal governments has not caught up with live streaming technology, and bodies like the NPCA are not obligated to broadcast their meetings.

Nevertheless, not everyone can attend public meetings, and in an era of drastic cuts to local newsrooms, journalists are not always present to cover them. As a result, a video can be the only full public record of a meeting.

When that video is edited, and since the conduct of the meeting itself is not recorded in the minutes, and if no one was present at the meeting to cover what happened, events during the meeting are essentially erased, Siegel said.

While most councils and agencies that choose to broadcast their meetings do so in the name of transparency — including NPCA — that rationale is undone the moment videos are edited, he said.

Aside from ethical concerns, Siegel said the editing of videos might come to haunt a municipal board if their decisions end up before a judge.

“At the federal and provincial level, the courts tend not to look behind the legislation in question. That is they don’t usually look at why a particular piece of legislation was crafted, they just deal with the legislation itself,” Siegel said. “At the municipal level, though, the courts are more likely to look behind the legislation and examine the decisions behind it. This is the whole argument going on right now in the United States with Trump.”

In the U.S., courts examining President Donald Trump’s travel ban are looking closely at the content of his tweets as they are related to the proposed legislation. Already some of Trump’s comments have become part of the rationale used by judges to block the ban.

However, Siegel said as Ontario regulations presently stand, there is nothing to prevent NPCA or any other municipal body from editing recordings of public meetings whenever and however they wish.