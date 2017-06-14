Letters to the editor

Our readers write about assisted dying and the recent Kids Ultimate Challenge.

Taking issue with assisted dying

Re: The May 24 article headlined: Third party process on euthanasia must be enacted

Yes, I am grateful you recognize the conscience rights of medical doctors in Canada.

However, I am concerned about the statement that “doctors who oppose euthanasia recognize the legal rights of their patients to a medically assisted death.”

For any governing body to claim a “right” that is clearly in violation of God’s 10 commandments is itself inexcusable. (Exodus 20:3-17)

Deanna Olfert

Welland

Kudos for Kids Ultimate Challenge

On Sunday, June 11 my granddaughter took part in the Kids Ultimate Challenge in Burgoyne Woods.

This was a fundraising event organized by OneFoundation.

All money raised is used to purchase equipment for the local hospital children’s unit.

My granddaughter is 10 years old and this was her first time taking part in a fundraising event of this magnitude.

I just want to say that her and I thoroughly enjoyed the day. Everything was so well organized and volunteers were everywhere to direct the kids to their events as well as various booths/events for them to enjoy.

I believe there were 906 kids of all ages taking part in this event.

Kudos to OneFoundation and all the volunteers for a fantastic job. We will be back next year.

Trish Gander

St. Catharines