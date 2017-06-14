FORTE: A Father's Day note

Dear Dad,

While watering the garden tonight, I noticed my peace rose had come into flower, and suddenly our strolls around the garden came to mind.

We’d check out the garden (mine or yours) stopping to admire whatever was in bloom, you’d share a few thoughts about the merits of one plant over another, we’d talk about the challenges and joys of gardening.

It’s nearly 15 years since we last walked around the garden, so I thought you might like to hear how things have been coming along.

The roses have come in to their own this week, there are more than a dozen rose bushes tucked in around the garden. I gave up on a dedicated rose bed many years ago, and refuse to baby any of my roses. Instead, I grow self-sufficient shrub, old-fashioned English and hardy Canadian explorer roses, with just a few stalwart tea roses for good measure. I can almost see you shaking you head, you always preferred single, perfect tea roses. Today’s modern roses have proven themselves to be not only beautiful, but fragrant and very self-sufficient.

Your rose gardens are etched in my mind. The first garden was a formal affair: four precise geometric beds filled with tea roses arranged around a circular bed planted with annuals, a single hydrangea plant anchored the bed. Two red climbing roses were trained up trellises along the garage wall. Many Saturday afternoons were spent cutting the edges of the beds, turning the soil and raking it to a fine tilth.

The roses were treated like queens and they responded with beautiful flowers. We had the prettiest yard in the neighbourhood. By the time I was in high school, we’d moved to new house, and the rose garden was scaled down, although that single rose bed held at least 30 rose bushes.

I always admired how generous you were with your roses, sharing them with family, friends and even some of your business clients. I remember you telling me how your roses helped to open more than one executive door when you were out on the road making a cold call.

After struggling to keep your roses in peak shape, you would appreciate the improved hardiness and disease resistance of many of today’s roses. The old-English style roses bred by David Austin have romantic, soft colours and rich perfume; some even have quartered centres — they make beautiful cut flowers, and don’t need a team of gardeners to care for them.

Do you remember how much I loved the greenhouse at the farm? I now have my own little greenhouse to putter around in. Right now, I have trays of gloriosa daisies, salvias and pots of basil ready for the garden. This spring was cold and wet, and I was able to nurse along my annuals, dahlias and tomatoes in the greenhouse until it was warm enough to plant them outside. It’s a great spot to escape to when it’s raining outside and I feel like getting my hands dirty. There’s a nice sturdy work bench along one wall that is ideal for flower arranging. You would appreciate the fact that the bench has nice soft light and no wind, it’s an ideal spot for shooting portraits of flowers. We were so lucky as kids to be able to experience a little slice of farm life when we visited the greenhouse, the barn and the tree-lined laneway at the farm. Today, our grandkids enjoy coming out to the greenhouse, I hope they will treasure the memories as they grow up.

Our garden is filled with memories. Take the silver maple that towers over the greenhouse, he is a direct descendent of the maple tree from your backyard. The seedling sprouted in our garden from leaf compost from your tree. I transplanted it to the back of the property many years ago, never imagining I would see it grow so tall. There’s a patch of mom’s lily of the valley growing under the maple. I grow pots of her favourite pansies on the deck every year. The garden wouldn’t be complete without a sampling of bridal wreath spirea, lilac, forsythia, iris and peonies, all treasured plants from your first garden. It amazes me how plants can stir such warm memories and make a garden feel like home.

Thanks for sharing your passion for gardening with me. When I was just nine or 10 years old, I asked for a garden of my own. You put me in charge of the little garden along the garage, the one with the climbing red roses. I don’t remember what I planted, or if I even took very good care of it, but that’s not really the point. It was my own little garden and you admired my efforts, even though they were probably not up to standard.

Over the years, you let me help in the garden, weeding, planting and cutting the lawn (not my favourite job, for the record). Those experiences gave me the confidence to try gardening once I had my own little plot of land, and for that I am truly grateful — apples don’t fall far from the tree.

Your loving daughter

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.