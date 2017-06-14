Emergency services reviewing rollover response

Now that the potential danger has passed, leaders of Niagara’s emergency services are taking stock of how well they responded to Tuesday’s transport truck rollover on the QEW that shut down traffic and kept people in their homes for nearly 12 hours.

“We’re just fortunate,” said St. Catharines fire Chief Dave Wood. “I believe in divine intervention.”

No one was injured as a result of Tuesday’s crash, and emergency crews said the truck’s toxic cargo — 45 canisters of a highly flammable gas called phosphine — remained intact.

But the closing of the highway and establishment of a shelter-in-place zone in a two-kilometre radius from the crash scene caused significant traffic jams. People trying to leave the area found themselves trapped in gridlock. Niagara Regional Police officers evacuating businesses in the area told people to leave their cars behind and walk outside the 2-km zone.

“Traffic management was certainly an issue,” said NRP Supt. Brett Flynn.

“Our roadways and their width and everything that we have, it’s not set up for that situation.”

To make matters worse, Martindale Road remains closed north of the QEW following a washout last month.

While police asked people inside the zone to stay indoors, and that those stuck outside of it could find shelter at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, residents were posting on social media that they were coming and going from the zone.

Kevin Smith, chief of Niagara Emergency Medical Services, said the gridlock presented some challenges to paramedics responding to calls. However, the calls were not serious.

“There were one or two incidents where it was just more out of confusion and panic, and people calling 911 to make sure others were well and for us to be able to access the area to make certain,” he said. “But there were no outcomes that were negative as a result of this at all.”

Nevertheless, Smith said emergency services are now reviewing how they responded to the incident so they can learn from it.

“Yes, this was a serious situation, and it could have been much more serious, but it’s also an opportunity for us to now dissect it,” he said.

Emergency services in Niagara haven’t responded to a call of this nature for more than a decade, Wood said.

He said a windstorm in 2007 that kicked up gusts of more than 100 km/h was the last incident to activate Niagara’s unified command protocol, which helps co-ordinate a multi-service response.

That protocol was activated Tuesday when emergency crews arrived at the scene of the rollover on the QEW near Martindale Road.

Police initially said a mechanical failure caused the truck to rollover, although that is now under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police as is the vehicle’s destination and identity of its shipping company.

The westbound truck landed on the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The driver was unhurt, but when emergency crews arrived, they noted the hazardous materials label on the truck. It bore the numbers 2199, designating the cargo as phosphine — a gas that, if inhaled, has similar effects on the human body as nerve gas.

The possibility of a phosphine leak required a shutdown of the QEW and establishment of the shelter-in-place zone.

With no leak detected, Smith said there “was not an imminent risk to life” following the crash.

There was, however, “some risk and we wanted to make sure we did it properly, but not to create any panic.”

An evacuation zone was set up in a 1.2-km radius around the crash site, later expanded to a 2-km shelter-in-place zone, as emergency crews prepared for a worst-case scenario, said Smith.

Businesses were evacuated, and residents in about 3,500 homes within that area were advised to stay indoors with closed windows.

Although it’s rare that joint emergency services protocols are implemented, Wood said first responders regularly train for similar situations.

“Every day there are hazardous chemicals that are being carried up and down the highways,” Wood said. “Unfortunately, situations do happen, accidents do happen, and that’s why the services are here to provide that mitigation.”

The NRP’s Flynn said the danger posed by the crashed truck is the type of thing “we hope we never see.” But it’s also a situation that emergency workers “certainly train for, as far as yesterday was concerned, to great degree.”

Flynn said about 50 police officers were dispatched to the area — including plainclothes detectives because there were not enough uniformed officers in the area at the time — to assist with evacuating businesses, informing residents, and assisting with traffic management.

The shelter-in-place order remained in effect until nearly 1 a.m.

The highway didn’t reopen to traffic until two hours later. Even then, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that one eastbound lane near the crash site was expected to remain closed throughout most of Wednesday, to allow for repairs to highway median.

While it might have been an inconvenience to some, Wood said the precautions were intended to keep the emergency from escalating.

“Every incident can get worse,” he said.