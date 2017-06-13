The Essex Serpent surfaces at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn

In 1947, American Charlie St. Clair arrives in London intent on finding out if her beloved French cousin Rose survived the war. Her investigation leads her to Eve Gardiner, a recluse who had been a spy for England in the previous war, a woman whose history could help Charlie discover the truth about Rose.

Crime Song, by David Swinson

When his cousin’s body turns up in his kitchen, a Washington, D.C., private eye with an addiction to cocaine knows his own life is on the line as he follows a trail through thieves, addicts, fences and bad cops to find the killer.

The Essex Serpent, by Sarah Perry

In 1893, a widowed amateur naturalist and her son are drawn to the coastal parish of Aldwinter near Colchester by rumours of the return of a mythical beast to the estuary.

Magpie Murders, by Anthony Horowitz

The editor of a new manuscript by a successful but troubled British mystery author comes to realize that within his latest story of dead bodies and intriguing suspects has been hidden a real-life tale of jealousy, greed, ambition and murder.

Target Omega, by Peter Kirsanow

The leader of a super-secret black ops team survives an assault that leaves him the chief suspect in the death of his friends. Now Michael Garin is on the run from both Iranian intelligence as well as his own government, desperately trying to uncover the traitor and prevent a catastrophic attack that would shift the balance of power and plunge the U.S. into oblivion.

Non-fiction

And Then You’re Dead: What Really Happens If You Get Swallowed by a Whale, Are Shot From a Cannon, or Go Barreling Over Niagara, by Cody Cassidy and Paul Doherty

If you’ve ever wondered what really happens to the human body in a variety of situations, then this is the book for you.

Everything I Need To Know I Learned in the Twilight Zone, by Mark Dawidziak

Wander through the Twilight Zone and find out what life lessons it has to teach us.

The Zoo: The Wild and Wonderful Tale of the Founding of London Zoo, 1826-1851, by Isobel Charman

Intriguing characters, misunderstood animals, politics and human nature all set in the transformative Victorian era.

The Marriage Bureau: True Stories of 1940s London Matchmakers, by Penrose Halson

The amazing story of two women who set about helping others find love in the shadow and aftermath of war.

We Chose to Speak of War and Strife: The World of the Foreign Correspondent, by John Simpson

These extraordinary stories highlight the dangers as well as the highs of correspondents covering the events of far off countries.