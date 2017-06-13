St. Catharines appoints acting CAO

St. Catharines has a new boss — at least for the time being.

Shelley Chemnitz has been appointed acting chief administrative officer, temporarily replacing Dan Carnegie, who retires from the job at the end of the month.

Chemnitz, currently St. Catharines’ corporate services commissioner, was appointed by council during its Monday meeting, until a permanent CAO can be recruited.

“The appointment of Ms. Chemnitz as acting CAO will allow staff and council to continue with the business of the city and serving our residents through this period of transition,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik in a media release. “Shelley brings many years of experience that will help ensure consistency.”

In her two decades of working for the city, Chemnitz has held several leadership roles and brings financial, administrative and senior management experience to the position.

Sendzik publicly thanked Carnegie “for his service and leadership at the City of St. Catharines.”

“Dan has played a critical role at city hall, helping to secure daily GO train service to St. Catharines and laying the foundation for inter-municipal transit service in the region,” the mayor said. “On behalf of city council and staff, I would like wish Dan all the best in his upcoming retirement.”