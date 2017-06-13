Port Colborne Heritage Days goes Canada 150-themed

Port Colborne’s Heritage Days, beginning next week, will have a Canada 150 theme.

Emily Dockrill-Jones, event co-ordinator for Port Colborne’s Canada 150 events, was before city council Monday night sharing briefly what the lineup leading up to Canada Day looks like.

“Most events are free other than a few that are $1.50 and all are open to the public,” she said during her presentation.

The complete lineup is available on the city’s website and also on the city’s Canada 150 Facebook page, but she quickly went through the entire list.

The lineup begins with opening ceremonies Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. During the ceremonies, which take place at Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum on King Street, the museum’s newly-finished timber frame cabin will also have a dedication ceremony.

Brian Heaslip, chair of the board of directors for the museum, was also at council and shared a bit about the cabin.

He said having the cabin has been a goal of the museum for many years, and they’re pleased to finally have it on the museum grounds. He said the build is a culmination of five years of time and effort and he thanked council and staff for their co-operation and support.

On the days following the June 20 kickoff, residents are invited out to activities such as opening the Centennial Pool time capsule, French food tasting for St. Jean-Baptiste Day, sandcastle demonstrations and builds, tea at Arabella’s Tea Room and the annual Art Crawl downtown.

Dockrill-Jones said there will be a New Year’s Eve-style countdown on Friday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m. The evening is hosted by Canadian Corps Association Unit 43 and will be held at its premises on West Street. It’s a 19-and-over event, with the countdown officially beginning at 11:59 p.m.

On July 1, Canada Day celebrations will be in full swing starting at 10 a.m. at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park.

Dockrill-Jones took a moment to thank everyone who has made Heritage Days possible.

“I’d especially like to thank the committee,” she said. “They started well over a year ago, well before I came into the picture in February, and they’ve truly been a driving force behind the initiative.”

The full Heritage Days list of events is available at portcolborne.ca/page/heritage_days or on Facebook at facebook.com/pccanada150.

