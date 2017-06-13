Cocaine, money seized in Welland

More than a kilogram of cocaine with a street value of about $100,000 was seized in Welland by Niagara Regional Police Monday.

Monday police arrested Salvatore “Sammy” Lamacchia, 37, in suspicion of drug trafficking. In a media release police said an investigation began during spring of 2017.

Lamacchia was found to have more than a kilogram of cocaine in his possession when police issued the arrest Monday.

Tuesday police searched a Welland residence where they seized a large amount of Canadian dollars, 28 marijuana plants worth about $28,000 and a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Lamacchia has been charged with possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking, possession of money obtained via crime, and production of marijuana.