A key victory at home Sunday afternoon has left the Niagara Thunderhawks (8-10) with the eighth and final playoff spot in the Ontario Lacrosse Association Junior B Western Conference standings.

The THawks doubled up on the Point Edward Pacers 12-6 Sunday. Point Edward (8-10) entered the game holding down the final playoff spot in the west; but with the win, Niagara now has the tie-breaker with two games left in the regular season.

Bryce Mayea led the Thunderhawks with two goals and three assists, while Saul Vanderzalm (two goals, one assist) Nathan Maloney (two goals, one helper) Hunter Lemieux (one goal, two assists) and Matt Mines (three helpers) all had three point games.

The THawks actually finished a busy week with a .500 (2-2) record, losing 7-6 to St. Catharines, defeating Welland 16-8 and also dropping a 13-4 decision to Owen Sound.

Lemieux had five goals in the loss to the Spartans, while Maloney had one goal and three assists.

Against Welland, Mayea had five goals and two helpers, Lemieux two goals and four assists, and Evan Printup one goals and five helpers.

Mayea led the way in the loss to Owen Sound with two goals and one assist.

Lemieux is eighth in league scoring with 39 goals and 81 points.

Despite a 2-1 week, the St. Catharines Spartans (6-12) were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 13-11 loss to Point Edward Saturday night.

The Spartans also defeated Welland 12-11 in overtime Sunday evening.

Kealon Pilon was involved in every goal in the Spartans win against Niagara. Pilon had two goals and five assists, while captain Jake Edmonds had two goals and three helpers. Mario Caito (one goal, two assists) and Connon Aquanno (one goal, two helpers) both had three point games for St. Catharines.

Saturday in Point Edward, the Spartans outscored the Pacers 4-1 in the third period but it too little, too late.

Caito led the way with one goal and five assists, Aquanno had the hat-trick and five points, Pilon (two goals, three helpers) and Edmonds (two goals, three assists) both chipped in with five-point games.

Sunday evening in Welland, St. Catharines battled back from a 5-0 first period deficit to defeat the Generals 12-11 in overtime.

Caito bulged the twine five times and added a helper, Aquanno two goals and four assists, and Pilon one goal and four helpers to lead St. Catharines.

Pilon sits alone in seventh in league scoring with 38 goals 83 points.

The Welland Generals (3-15) dropped all three games they played last week. 16-8 to Niagara, 14-6 to Wallaceburg, and 12-11 (OT) to the Spartans.

Brandon Porga, playing in what turned out to be his final game in a Welland uniform, had two goals and four assists to lead the Generals. Sam LeClair and Talon Badawey both had two goals and one assist while Bailey Fournier-Higgins had one goal and two helpers against the Thunderhawks.

LeClair led the way in the loss to Wallaceburg with the hat-trick and four points, then added two goals and five assists in Sunday’s loss to St. Catharines.

Brodie Thoms chipped in with four goals and three helpers, Tanner Main four assists, and Fournier-Higgins two goals and one helper.

Porga was traded to the Clarington Green Gaels, while Zach Main and Matt Marinier were dealt to Oakville in trade deadline deals last week.

Porga’s 29 goals and 78 points put him in tenth place in league scoring.

Factbox:

Following are the home games for the upcoming week involving Niagara’s three junior B lacrosse teams:

Saturday June 17: Elora Mohawks at Niagara Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m. Meridian Credit Union Arena, Virgil

Sunday June 18: Hamilton Bengals at Welland Generals 7:00 p.m. Welland Main Arena