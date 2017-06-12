Motorcyclist airlifted after Thorold collision

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision Sunday night in Thorold and was air lifted to hospital.

Niagara Regional Police say the collision happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday, on Thorold Townline Road and near McLeod Road.

Police say a 54-year-old man from West Lincoln was riding a motorcycle northbound on Thorold Townline Road while at the same time an 18-year-old woman from Niagara Falls was driving a Pontiac motor vehicle southbound.

The driver of the Pontiac turned onto McLeod Road. The vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Pontiac did not suffer any injuries, say police.

The collision is being investigated by the NRP's collision reconstruction unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 5500.