Montebello Park hosts free concert Aug. 30

Montebello Park in St. Catharines will host a free concert Aug. 30 for Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.

It’s among 23 shows happening all summer throughout the province as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s ONTour Concert Series. Kicking off this month, the series has corralled more than 50 Ontario artists to take part, including Jim Cuddy, Serena Ryder, Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, Cardinal Offishall, The Barenaked Ladies and Coleman Hell, who played the Springlicious festival in Niagara Falls last month.

The line-up has not yet been announced for the St. Catharines show. The all-ages event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and no tickets are required. Each show will feature at least three artists.

The tour starts June 25 at Alderville First Nation and wraps up Sept. 17 in Petawawa.

The Ministry expects about 80,000 people combined to attend the 23 shows.

Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, said the tour will provide Ontario residents the “communal experience” of live music.

A full list of shows and updates can be found at www.ontario.ca/ONtour.

