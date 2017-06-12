Jackson Stewart and Quinn Johnston scored two touchdowns each to lead the St. Catharines Paul’s Kids Seahawks to a 41-19 win over the Fort Erie Golden Horseshoe Footcare and Apparel Longhorns in Niagara Region Minor Football Association peewee action on the weekend.

Stewart also added two extra points. Johnston had one.

Aidan MacFadyen had a touchdown for the Seahawks. Cameron Newbold had one touchdown and two extra points. Blake Balddoni and Brodie Storin turned in an outstanding effort.

For the Longhorns, Nick Lemaire had two touchdowns. Kody Macrae had one touchdown and one extra point.

In atom play, it was the West Niagara Bailey Steelers over the Welland Tiger-Cats 27-8.

Jake Portolesi had two touchdowns for the Steelers. Owen Staton and Johnny Breen had one touchdown each. Franklin McPherson had three points on extra-point kicks.

Dustin Dulmage had three sacks. Brody Graham-James had an interception.

Outstanding effort on offence were supplied by Nathan Owen and Aiden Keuse. Rogan O’Donnell and Kieran McDonald stood out on defence.

For the Tiger-Cats, Everett Hemaur had a touchdown and Galem Smith a two-point convert.

In another atom contest, the Fort Erie J and A Athletics Longhorns defeated St. Catharines Seahawks 33-12.

Grant Spada had three touchdowns for the Longhorns and three extra points. Gavyn Vazquez had one touchdown and one extra point. Jack Junn scored a touchdown. Jordan Payne added an extra point.

Braiden Ganest scored two touchdowns for the Seahawks.

In peewee play, West Niagara Pneu Hyde Falcons defeated Port Colborne Optimist Club Tiger-Cats 36-0.

Lucas Hazelton had two touchdowns for the Falcons in the win. Mikey Pegg had a touchdown. Nolan Banga scored a touchdown on a reception as did William McDevitt. Jayden Gurzi-MacDonald threw both touchdown passes. Tyler Crawford had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Cole Haan had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Evan Lewis had three tackles and two sacks, Shane Buchanan three tackles and a sack, Christian Vandenberg three tackles and sack, Jayce MacArthur two tackles and a fumble recovery. Wyatt Bezuyen and Nate Skeldon had strong games on offence. Noah McCaffrey and Joey Dilse led the defence

In bantam play, the Niagara Barron Roofing Titans defeated the West Niagara Home Hardware Steelers 19-13.

Raydon Gouthra scored two touchdowns to lead the Titans. Shawn Webb and one touchdown and one extra point.

Holden Aarleht and Justin Dawe scored touchdowns for the Steelers. James Vandenberg kicked an extra point.

The Fort Erie KLIX Sports Photography Longhorns defeated the Niagara Falls Legion Branch 51 Argos 26-24

Mason Arbic scored two touchdowns for the Longhorns and added a two-point convert. Drew Teal and

Owen Lee had one touchdown each.

The Argos were led by Joshua Tropea with two touchdowns. Aiden Maxin had a touchdown and a two-point convert. Elijah Dappin and Marshall McCray had two-point converts. Drew DeAngelis had an interception.