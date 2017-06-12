FILM HOUSE: The western dusts it up at the PAC

The western is almost as old as movies themselves.

The Great Train Robbery, made in 1903, is one of the first narrative films and has all the trademarks that characterize the genre. Its 12 minutes of silent black and white footage tells the tale of a gang of gun-slinging bandits ruthlessly robbing and killing before being brought to justice in a posse’s shower of bullets. Sound familiar?

The allure of the western’s straightforward story-telling made it commercially successful across a variety of forms. It can be found crammed on cottage bookshelves in Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour paperbacks and it once jammed the airwaves with dozens of television shows that aired during the 1950s and ’60s.

It’s on the cinema’s expansive screen, however, where the western accomplished its greatest artistic triumphs. It starts with a backdrop.

The limitless plains, sculpted buttes, and towering mesas of the western landscape share their sublimity with the camera lens as if they’ve been patiently waiting through millions of years of geological time for cinematographers to arrive and shoot their best sides.

The mythologizing of the American West also allows existential truths to be explored. The western presents a stripped down world where near wordless communication is possible and moral dramas can be played out unencumbered by the complexities of social convention and daily life that audiences are mired in. No one makes awkward cocktail party chitchat inside the saloon’s swinging doors and parking tickets aren’t issued for hitching a horse too long on the dusty streets of a boomtown.

The lawlessness of the frontier also forces the heroes in westerns to determine their own moral code. In typical American style, setting things right inevitably involves gunplay and some bloody killing. The western can be seen as a distorted reflection of U.S. efforts to assume a role as the world’s sheriff, going after guys in the black hats wherever they may be.

Overlooked are the facts of much of what happened in the American West; the massively destructive forces unleashed on native peoples that was sanctioned and orchestrated by guys in white hats. At the core of the western are contradictions as American as McDonald’s Baked Apple Pie.

Whether it’s despite or because of these contradictions, the western is one of film’s most enduring genres. Italian cinema embraced it most famously producing a slew of spaghetti westerns that expanded the definition of the genre. Inuit director Zacharias Kunuk saw The Searchers as a boy at a community hall in Igloolik and the Cannes Golden Camera award-winner’s most recent film, Maliglutit, is a reworking of that John Ford classic.

As summer heats up, the western finds a home on the dusty streets of St. Paul. The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre’s Film House has partnered with the Merchant Ale House to present Go West!, a series of classic, rarely seen and innovative westerns running June through August.

The films range from the 1940s to the 2000s and include directing by Robert Altman, screenwriting by musician Nick Cave, and an indelible performance by Joan Crawford.

A pass for all eight films with a pack of Merchant Ale House 25 per cent off vouchers is $50 plus HST, available at the box office or online, just in time for Father’s Day.

The westerns screen Sundays at 4 p.m.

Go West! western series lineup

The Searchers: June 18

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid: June 25

The Proposition: July 2

The Beguiled: July

Red River: July 16

McCabe and Mrs. Miller: July 23

Django Kill … If You Live, Shoot!: July 30

Johnny Guitar: Aug. 6

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for June 13 to 19

Churchill: Tuesday 7 p.m., Friday 6:30 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m.

David Lynch: The Art Life: Wednesday 7 p.m., Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Personal Shopper: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 9 p.m.

Zarafa: Saturday 4 p.m.

The Searchers: Sunday 4 p.m. (part of the western film series)

Admission: $7 members; $9 general

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca.