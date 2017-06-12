Brampton bounces A's with dominant effort

The Brampton Excelsiors proved why they’re considered one of the best teams in junior A lacrosse, and were selected to host the 2017 Minto Cup, Saturday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

The Excelsiors opened an 8-1 first period lead, and never looked back in a 17-8 victory over the St. Catharines Athletics.

The A’s actually opened a 1-0 lead 2:38 into the game, but Brampton showed its dominance at both end of the floors outshooting St. Catharines 50-29 overall.

Some coaches would immediately tell their teams to “forget about that one.” That was not the case with Athletics bench boss and general manager Sean Allen.

“That’s one to grow from,” said Allen whose A’s squad had their three-game win streak snapped.

“It’s a very good offence over there, and I don’t know if our guys were mentally prepared coming into today’s game.”

It was the Athletics first Saturday night home game of the season. The team usually hosts their opponents on Wednesdays, and an hour later, at 8 p.m.

“There’s no excuses,” explained Allen. “That’s an unbelievably high-powered offence that deflated both ends of our floor.”

Nick Damude who led the junior A loop in goals against average and save-percentage entering the game was pulled midway through the first period after allowing five goals on 10 shots. Drayden Patey faced 40 shots over the final 47-plus minutes of the game.

Alex Simmons led the A’s offensively with one goal and three assists, and now has six goals and 12 points in two games since returning from prep school in the United States.

Tyson Gibson (five goals and five assists) and Clarke Petterson (one goal and nine helpers) both had 10 point games, while Jeff Teat added to his junior A scoring lead with five goals and three assists.

The Athletics continue their four-game home-stand Wednesday night at home against Barrie, before welcoming Burlington next Saturday – Lacrosse Day in Niagara.

“We have to shake tonight’s game off and grow from it, and learn how to prepare for the big games,” Allen said.

“We’ve got another two home games coming up that we plan on winning.”

A’s Acorns: Kealon Pilon, Rylee St. Onge, Jacob McMillan Jacob Johnson, Zack Luis, Mike Davies, and Connor Aquanno all did not dress for St. Catharines.... The Athletics Jeff Wittig had one goal in Saturday’s loss leaving him tied for seventh in league scoring with 37 points – two points ahead of teammate Carter Zavitz who had one assist.... Teat has 20 goals and 57 points in just eight games this season for the Excelsiors.There was only one penalty called all-game…. A second period slashing infraction against the Athletics Bryan Hancock.

THE SCOOP

Excelsiors 17 Athletics 8

Postmedia Star of the Game: The trio of Tyson Gibson, Clarke Pettersen and Jeff Teat who combined for 28 points.

For Brampton: Gibson 5, Teat 5, Campbell Parker 3, Austin Hasen, Pettersen, Kyle Vince and Jake Boudreau.

For St. Catharines: Holden Garlent 2 (8), Brett Erskine 2 (4), Alex Simmons (6), Jeff Wittig (12) Percy Booth (2) and Kyler Kilgour (3)

Game stats: Shots on goal by the Excelsiors on Nick Damude and Drayden Patey (50); by the Athletics on Tyler Smyth (29); Penalty Minutes: Brampton (0) St. Catharines (2); Power plays: Excelsiors 0-for-1; Athletics 0-for-0; Attendance: 369

Up Next: The Athletics welcome Barrie Wednesday night at 8 p.m, then host Burlington Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Saturday is Lacrosse Day in Niagara as festivities begin at 4 p.m. with minor games, food and fun at both Jack Gatecliff and Rex Stimers arenas.