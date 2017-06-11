More often than not, when going out for dinner, the wine list will end up in front of me.

I don’t mind, but when dining with friends, I know they would be just as capable as I for choosing a wine to appease everyone.

Having said that, it could be a bit daunting.

Rarely does everyone at the table have the same meal, so, in reality, it will have to be a compromise.

There are guidelines, and not to oversimplify, but keep high acidity foods with wines such as dry Riesling or cool-climate Sauvignon Blanc.

When pairing steak, pour a glass of Syrah or Cabernet Sauvignon.

For a lot of other meat dishes, a Merlot might be a safe bet, especially when people are ordering different plates.

The most important thing is not to be intimidated, and you may benefit from being a bit adventurous.

And, of course, the best pairing for wines is sharing some with friends. We soon forget the rules and intricacies as long as the conversation is flowing and the camaraderie cheery.

Keeping in the thought of pairing, why not pair with movies.

Yes, the weather is improving, but there may a night in, or a movie night at the cottage, when you’ll find a glass will go just fine.

So here are a couple of ideas to rent or borrow and some wines to share.

Bear in mind that popcorn is a must, and most sparklings from Niagara will be a great match, and they are one of the most versatile wines that will go with most foods.

Silence of the Lambs. Tense and scary, Lechter makes reference to a Chianti, so substitute a Merlot from Niagara.

Casablanca. This classic with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman deserves a glass of chilled sparkling or an Alsatian style white from Niagara to match the foods from Morroco.

Focusing on wine, Sideways, which starred Paul Giamatti, is a film about finding one’s self, masked in the travel of California’s wine country. Hands down, uncork that quality Pinot Noir. Like a good Pinot can be, the movie is both subtle and brilliant.

Looking for a spy film with action? Think James Bond’s return in Casino Royale. Any Bond film will do well with sparkling, but Daniel Craig also orders a bottle of Château Angélus, so replace with one of the great Bordeaux style wines found in Niagara.

My final recommendation is The Princess Bride. A family favourite, it’s got some big-name actors and is well directed by Rob Reiner. Vizzini, played by Wallace Shawn, refers to his Sicilian background, so think Syrah or perhaps if you like a little more tannins and acidity then try Aglianico.

So remember not to be so worried, and if in doubt ask the waiter or consultant at the LCBO. And it’s more than just wine and cheese.

