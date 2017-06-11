New clerk for Niagara Region

Niagara Region has hired a new clerk out of the Town of Fort Erie’s offices.

Laura Bubanko will provide administrative, legislative and clerical support to Regional council and the corporation.

Bubanko replaces former clerk Ralph Walton who left in March to take on the role of regional clerk for Durham Region.

She performed duties as municipal clerk at the Town of Fort Erie and led several special legislative projects. Prior to that, she was deputy clerk in Welland.

Bubanko will begin her new role with the Region on July 4.