Heat warning for Niagara north

Environment Canada has issued its first heat warning of the season for St. Catharines and northern Niagara beginning today.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31°C Sunday and near 32°C Monday.

The agency said overnight lows will only drop to around 21°C, which will provide little relief from the heat.

The heat could continue into Tuesday and will fall below heat warning criteria by the middle of the week.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave pets inside a parked vehicle.

And watch for the effects of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening health conditions.