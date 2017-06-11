Event all about kids helping kids

Chances are the 906 kids tearing through an obstacle course in St. Catharines Sunday have never heard of a transcutaneous monitor.

But their fundraising efforts for OneFoundation’s Kids Ultimate Challenge is going to buy one and help a lot of other kids in hospital.

“We appreciate the support from the challengers,” said Carol Munro, clinical manager of the children’s health unit and special care nursery for Niagara Health System at the event in Burgoyne Woods.

“We’re thrilled with the yearly support they give to the unit. It’s all fundraising money from kids helping other kids.”

The Kids Ultimate Challenge has raised more than $185,000 since it started in 2013.

Munro said past events have paid for two specialized cribs, a transport incubator and vein finder for the children’s unit and special care nursery. They’re expensive items that she said the health system may not have been able to purchase otherwise.

This year’s money will buy the transcutaneous monitor, a $30,000 piece of equipment which can monitor oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in children without having to take blood. It’s used for sick kids with respiratory issues and it means no needles.

Munro said it’s used for children as young as infants.

The children’s health unit, located in St. Catharines, had 2,100 admissions last year.

The event Sunday was a one-kilometre, nine-obstacle challenge for kids aged four to 13. They crawled through tubes, climbed over hurdles, scaled a hay mountain and swung over a mud pool.

St. Catharines firefighters were waiting at the end of the course with a shower of water from their hoses and medals for the participants.

“Today it’s nice and hot. They’ll like getting wet at the finish line thanks to the firemen,” said Kristina Manzi, director of operations for OneFoundation for Niagara Health System.

“Maybe the parents will want to, too.”

Manzi said the event raised $55,000 last year and was expected to reach the same amount this year.

“The kids have done a great job fundraising.”

Diane De Prophetis’s four-year-old son Jaxson was one of the challengers with a team of friends from Loretto Catholic elementary school in Niagara Falls, aptly named the Super Mudders.

“We’re here to raise money for the hospital,” she said. “We’ve been lucky enough not to need the hospital too many times but family and friends have.”

The kids she was with were looking forward to the shower from the fire hoses the most.

The event also featured snacks and a Kids Fun Zone with inflatables, games, crafts and face painting.

OneFoundation said online donations for the event will continue to be accepted until June 30.

