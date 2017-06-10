Record-breaking Ride to Conquer Cancer

The 10th annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer between Niagara Falls and Toronto raised a record $20.5 million.



The figure was announced by Ramona Oss, director of the ride, prior to the event at the starting line along the Niagara Parkway in Niagara Falls Saturday morning.



The event continues through Sunday.



"On this stage 10 years ago, we announced that 516 crew, 2,850 riders raised $14.1 million. Today I stand before you and announce that we have 1,250 crew and volunteers, and 5,042 riders," said Oss.



"Together, with your donors, you have raised a record-breaking $20.533 million for Princess Margaret, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world."



It brings the total number raised in the Ontario ride to more than $175 million.



The previous record raised in one year was $20 million in 2014.



She said the team of Steve's Cycle Paths is the ride's largest team, having raised $7.5 million during the 10 years.



"We are on a mission to conquer cancer in our lifetime," said Oss.



"Know that the dollars you have raised are helping shape the future of cancer care in Ontario, in Canada and around the world."



She said riders from seven provinces in Canada, 27 states in the U.S. and eight countries are participating in the two-day, 200-kilometre ride between Niagara Falls and Toronto.



One of those is Alexandra Fieder, who is part of the Team Hicks Fire team of around 50 riders.



The team is named after Bob Hicks, a close family friend, who died from lymphoma six years ago.



"We hit our goal of over $1 million last year over four years," said Fieder.



"(Hicks') wife and his brother went on their own the year after he passed away … and then they got the team together and we've been doing (the ride) now for six years."



She said the team is doing the route that rakes riders from Niagara to Hamilton and then back to Niagara.



"It's so much fun, everyone is always in such a good mood, it's a great workout, and when you have weather like this (sunny and warm), we get lucky."



Patricia Butler, of Toronto, is also riding the Niagara to Hamilton and back route.



It's her sixth year participating in the event.



"We've all lost loved ones (to some of us have even gone through it," she said.



"I've had cancer twice. I've had great doctors who caught it early and I didn't have to go through years and years of struggle. I'm now cancer free."



Maureen Waterson, of Thornhill, is also riding the Niagara to Hamilton and back route.



It's her fifth year participating in the event.



"I went for a tour of the Princess Margaret Centre (about five years ago) and I realized, when you really see the research, you really see these guys working, it's truly amazing," she said.



"It's the money that keeps the research going. Back in the '60s, leukemia was a death sentence. Today, it's pretty much curable, in most cases. Even if you look at Terry Fox, the cancer that Terry Fox endured, today Terry Fox would likely be able to be treated and likely have lived."



Waterson said she likes the scenery in Niagara Falls, as well as the camaraderie from the ride.



"It just feels like a good thing to do."

