Dragon boating raises money for refugee shelter

Welland’s 16th annual Dragon Boat Festival was met with bright sun, warm weather and supportive crowds on Saturday.

The festival, hosted by the Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre, took place at the Welland International Flatwater Centre, where 31 teams competed in a series of races throughout the day to bring home a medal.

Lori Webster, program manager of women’s entrepreneurship development with the Multicultural Centre, said the 600-plus athletes weren’t only competing for a prize, however, saying that the event is a fundraiser for the centre.

The funds raised each year through the festival, she said, are used for the centre’s emergency shelter, which is otherwise unfunded. She went on to explain the shelter is used for refugees when they first arrive at the border while they wait for more permanent housing options.

Last year alone that shelter helped over 350 refugees, said Janet Madume, executive director of the Multicultural Centre.

She said the number fluctuates from year-to-year and that it’s really important to host fundraisers such as the Dragon Boat Festival to fund it. Madume didn’t want to divulge any dollar figures concerning the festival or the shelter, but emphasized the need for the shelter and how important the festival is to the Multicultural Centre so they can keep it running.

Both Madume and Webster called this year’s festival a success during the midday break before races started up again. Madume said they are grateful for the support from the community.

Although the Flatwater Centre’s bleachers were far from full, a number of people were watching from various points along the Welland canal as heat after heat competed. For instance, some folks opted for lawn chairs in the shade, while others sat on the docks near the finish line with the sun beating down on them.

Apart from the race, there were also artisan and food vendors on site for folks to enjoy. At one point around noontime an ice cream truck also rolled through the nearly-full parking lot.

Webster called the weather perfect for the event, which ran until 5 p.m.

She said too if anyone is already thinking about signing up for next year’s festival, they can check out the festival’s website at wellanddragonboatfestival.com for more details.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune