Cleaning community builds 'sense of pride'

Kenneth Groves believes it’s important to get his children involved in the community at a young age.

That’s why the Niagara Falls family has participated in the city’s Community Clean Sweep Day for the last five years.

Groves, his young children and his family joined about 150 volunteers as they gathered in the parking lot at Mick & Angelo’s Eatery and Bar Saturday morning.

After picking up some cleaning supplies and instructions, volunteers scattered throughout parks, trails, walkways and main street boulevards with recycling and garbage bags, collecting litter in an effort to enhance the city’s environment.

“We like to get them involved in the community and not only that, to make sure we’re keeping our environment clean,” said Groves.

“They get excited, they try to pick out the parks ahead of time, as to which ones they want to go to and kind of clean them up. It gives them a sense of pride of taking care of the environment.”

Groves said he monitors areas before allowing his children to go in, just in case there are items they shouldn’t touch.

“We … let them go for the plastic bottles and any of the general litter, and then we get some of the other stuff.”

Niagara Falls teenager Alison Brown participated in the event with her mother, Leslie.

Brown said she has taken part in previous clean sweep days because she cares about the environment.

It also goes towards her high school volunteer hours.

“We usually go to Mitchelson Park, but that’s blocked off for construction right now … so we’re going to go to Drummond Hill Cemetery.”

The spring event was originally scheduled for May 6, but a rain out led to the clean sweep having to be rescheduled.

Jeff Guarasci, the city’s community development co-ordinator, said the event has grown during the years and the municipality has decided to expand it to include another clean up in the fall.

He said they find large and small items, including debris such as restaurant supplies.

“You get the odd occasion where you’ll find some large dumpings, which is unfortunate. We’re trying to clean up those problematic areas.”

One of the problematic areas for dumping, he said, is George Bukator Park.

“We always send volunteers there every year and they’re finding large items like toilet bowls, construction material and in some instances you find paints. Unfortunately you do find needles, some in places that are hidden, so we ask volunteers not to touch those, just to flag them, let us know where they are, then staff will go back and dispose of them properly.”

Guarasci said off Robinson Street, near the Skylon Tower, is “always a problematic area because it’s a wind tunnel.”

He said off Oakwood Drive, near Walmart, and Battlefield Park and the cemetery, are other problematic areas.

Guarasci said some people want to clean areas around where they live, while others are open to going anywhere in the city.

“It helps the community and it’s a clean up that we need after the winter season when all the garbage is hiding and it’s exposed right away, so we try to get there as soon as we can,” he said.

“Our staff has been out there in full force, too, doing their job — this just adds to it.”

