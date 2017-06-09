Spotlight on soccer

Niagara College did more than shine the spotlight on high school soccer in the region.



Lights inside the dome at Youngs Sportsplex were turned on as 86 of the top boys and girls soccer players showcased their skills.



A total of 22 high schools had at least one representative on the turf field in an all-star doubleheader that was played Wednesday night in Welland.



Every high school in the region with a soccer program was invited to nominate one player, and Blue and White squads, for the uniform colours of Niagara Knights athletic teams, were selected at random before opening kickoff of the boys and girls showcase games.



Rino Berardi came up with the idea to promote the sport at the high school level three years ago when he was an assistant coach with the Niagara College men’s soccer team. Berardi, now the incoming head coach of the women’s team at the college, wanted to give the best players the chance to face other, regardless of zone and enrolment category.



“It’s an opportunity to play with – and against – all the best high school players,” he said. “Some of them only see each other on the field in this event.”



Frank DeChellis, head coach of the Knights men’s team, said the “all” is emphasized when the college hosts all-star games for high school players.



“Our Knights program and the OCAA (Ontario Colleges Athletic Association) are very competitive by nature, but The Beautiful Game is inherently inclusive and this showcase is run in that spirit,” he said. “Every high school is contacted and has an opportunity to be represented.”



“When 22 high schools say ‘yes,’ you know something is going well.”



Notre Dame’s Kayla Bevacqua netted two goals and Saint Francis’ Emma MacNeil netted the game winner for Team Blue in a 3-2 victory over Team White in the girls game that kicked off the action.



Bevacqua and Saint Michael’s Annie Ibey, who scored both goals for Team White, shared most valuable player honours.



“I was impressed with the overall talent and calibre of the players tonight,” Berardi said. “They really put their skill on display. The showcase has really blossomed into a top-quality event.”



Extra time was needed before Team White edged Team Blue 4-3 in a boys game that featured a highlight-reel of goals.



“The boys game is always a chance for everybody to show off a bit, but they still come to play,” DeChellis said. “In the end it was the players who pleaded with referee Ron Sutherland to play until there was a winner.”



Oti Frigole of Governor Simcoe scored two goals, including one in golden-goal overtime, and was named Team White most valuable player for the second year in a row.

Nattie Dawit-Cote, Jean Vanier; and Dean Miller, Port Colborne, also found the back of the net for Team White, while Ian Cushnie, Beamsville; and Nathan Dunleavy, Saint Paul, accounted for Team Blue’s offence with two goals and one, respectively. Matt Dellima, Saint Paul, was selected as his team’s player of the game.



A total of 22 current members of the Niagara Knights men’s and women’s soccer teams played in the first three high school coaches, including Welland Centennial graduate

Kara Latham and Notre Dame alum Jacob Therrien, the college’s junior female and junior male athletes of the year for 2016-17.



“Our coaches all agree that number will climb this September,” DeChellis said.



