New hope for autism kids ‘awesome’

By the time Teitia Bowslaugh was diagnosed with autism, she was already too old to be eligible for the treatment program that could have helped her.

But now, the 10-year-old with autism spectrum disorder might finally be able to receive the treatment she needs, said her mother Randi-Lee Bowslaugh.

The provincial government announced changes to its autism treatment programs on Thursday, that includes increasing the age for treatment to 18. It was previously only available for children up to five years old.

“That I think is awesome,” Bowslaugh said.

“It’s finally a step in the right direction because there are lots of kids like Teitia, that don’t get diagnosed until after five to begin with, and there was no help because we didn’t even get to know what it was until after.”

Still, Bowslaugh has been disappointed before. And she’s hoping to learn more about the changes, as the program is rolled out in the months to come.

“There have been so many changes, I hope this one sticks, because they keep changing it,” Bowslaugh said.

The new Ontario Autism Program (OAP) begins June 26 and will be fully implemented by next spring.

In addition to the increase age limit for treatment, a few of the changes include giving caregivers a larger role in the planning of treatment and setting goals for their child; a single point of access for OAP programs; greater collaboration between service providers, clinicians and educators; individualized services; 16,000 new spaces to be added in the next five years; as well as plans to regulate autism service providers.

While regulating service providers will help ensure higher standards, Bowslaugh said there could be a negative side to it as well.

“The problem is, if they’re going to regulate who can do it, and there are not enough people doing it you’re still going to get a huge wait list,” she said.

“What ever they decide are the determining factors for qualifications, we’ll see. It might bump some people out. It kind of worries me a little bit, but I’ll wait and see what they decide.”

Most autism treatment programs in Niagara are run by Bethesda, an organization that assists both children and adults with special needs in the communities.

Bethesda chief executive officer Brian Davies called the changes “a wonderful opportunity for the children we support and also their families.”

“We’re excited about the changes,” he said. “We think it’ll make a positive difference in the children’s lives and make it a lot easier for the families to get the services that they require at a time when it’s pretty difficult for them.”

He said the changes will “certainly make the program run smoother.”

Davies too, is waiting to hear details of how the program will be run. But he’;s encouraged by several elements included in the province’s announcement, which gives “flexibility to families that they’ve been wanting for a long time.”

“I think the key elements in the OAP are exactly what we’re excited about and looking forward to implementing.”

Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau will be hosting a telephone townhall discussion on the changes, June 27 at 5:30 p.m., to answer questions. More details about the event will be available at Ontario.ca/autism.

Parents can call 1-888-284-8340 toll-free for more information or to find their nearest ministry regional office.

