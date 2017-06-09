HEROD: Lincoln Fabrics building could rise higher

There will be a celebration of sorts for the old Lincoln Fabrics building later this month.

The invitation-only event, set for June 22 at Pier 61 restaurant, will be hosted by the property’s new owners, Port Dalhousie Harbour Club Ltd.

Company president Sheldon Rosen said it will offer an opportunity for the gathered throng of politicians, business people, community leaders and heritage types to pay homage to the industrial history of the building while toasting the dawn of a new residential era.

It will also be a coming out party for the Toronto-based Harbour Club group, which officially took ownership of the property on June 1.

The purchase from the David Howes estate includes the Lincoln Fabrics building, Pier 61 and a large chunk of parking lot.

It’s unclear how specific the developer will be about plans for the historic factory, which opened in 1900 as the Maple Leaf Rubber Company. (Lincoln Fabrics set up shop there in 1955.)

However, Rosen reiterated to me this week that it will be a loft-condo project, with some commercial space on the ground floor. The intention is to attract business tenants that would feature services or products not currently being offered in the commercial core.

Rosen also mentioned some other elements of the project that will likely attract considerable attention.

While noting nothing is etched in stone, yet, he said the company is interested in adding a couple of floors to the building, which, depending on your perspective, now has four or five storeys.

Engineering studies are being conducted to determine whether such an add-on would be feasible. If it’s doable, the developer will very likely include it in the final design.

Rosen stressed that the addition would be built in consultation with heritage experts to ensure that it complements and keeps with the character of the existing structure.

Also, the main structure has a relatively small, three-level addition at its rear north-east corner.

Rosen said the addition, which is pretty old itself, “is in terrible shape.”

“There is no way to save it. It’s not stable.”

So, it will be removed and replaced with a structure that relates to the rest of the redevelopment. Again, Rosen was at pains to point out the new section will fit with the character of the original building.

Rosen didn’t want to commit at this time to the number of condo units in the project.

He said market studies have indicated potential buyers would view the Port condo as their principal residence. Thus, the developer wouldn’t want to build a bunch of 500 square-foot units.

The thinking now is the units would be a range of shapes and sizes, a mix of one bedroom and two bedrooms with dens.

The developer hopes to submit its plans to the city later this summer.

This may seem quick, but while the Harbour Club group only took possession a week ago, it has presumably been mulling over the site’s potential and development requirements for about a year.

That’s because it was last summer when the Howes estate put the property on the market, with bids closing at the end of July. A tentative deal was reached with Rosen’s group in August. A long due-diligence period ensued before the deal closed last week.

So, various reports, including those dealing with traffic impact and heritage concerns, have been or are in the process of being completed. The supporting documentation will be part of the developer’s submission package to city hall

With the sale of the property, trustees for the Howes estate have concluded their work.

A substantial donation from the estate to the Niagara Community Foundation is expected to be announced at some point.

