A team of students from Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School won third place in the 2017 Ontario Envirothon last month.

The win qualifies the team to compete in the North American Envirothon finals in Emmitsburg, Md., in July.

Rob Keen, CEO at Forests Ontario, says the competition “tasks students to create solutions to present day environmental challenges.”

“The program provides opportunities for students to learn from leaders in the environmental sector and equips them to make informed decisions in their educations and careers.”

At the provincial competition, each team of five students participated in hands-on workshops where they learned skills in environmental monitoring — such as measuring trees, identifying wildlife, stream quality assessment and taking soil profiles.

Next the teams were tested on the knowledge they’d acquired, along with theoretical questions and scenarios related to forest management policies.

Teams were taught by a wide variety of industry professionals, such as professors and members of Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.

Each team also competed in smaller, regional competitions to earn their place in the provincials.

Jessica Kaknavicius, director of Forest Education and Awareness for Forests Ontario, says each competition is a step up from the other, challenging students in new ways with different environments.

More than 20 teams competed in the provincial competition, with University of Toronto Schools placing first and Waterloo Collegiate Institute placing second.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners — $500, $250 and $150 to each team member on the first, second and third place teams, respectively.

Prizes for the national competition are $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 for each team member on the first, second and third place teams, respectively.

In Maryland, students will be challenged to learn the different features of a new environment, completing similar tasks as in previous competitions.

The students from the winning Sir Winston team are: Roslin Chen, Ethan Tang, Addison Diiorio, Sophie Johnston and Maryam Mojahid.

The event is organized by Forests Ontario, an organization “committed to the re-greening of Ontario through tree planting efforts on rural lands and in urban areas, as well as the renewal and stewardship of Ontario’s forests through restoration, education and awareness.”

The Envirothon is Ontario’s largest environmental competition and has taken place in the province since 1994.