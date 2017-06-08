Public meeting on solar project

Two solar power ground projects being proposed in Welland will be the subject of a public hearing next week.



Welland Solar Joint Venture, on behalf of the City of Welland and Welland Hydro Energy Services Corp., will build the 500-kilowatt solar units at 950 East Main Street and 108 Thorold Road.



The project is expected to start in August and last until November, and will see solar photovoltaic panels, panel racking systems and solar inverters installed at the two locations.



Residents will be able to met the project team, learn more about the proposed project, the regulatory process and provide input.



The public meeting will be held in conference room 108-109 at Welland Civic Square, 66 East Main Street, on Thursday, June 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.