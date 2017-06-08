Police seize heroin, cocaine and more in Welland

Three Welland residents and a man from Port Colborne face multiple charges after Niagara Regional Police executed search warrants in the Rose City.



Police said members of the Welland Street Crime Unit began an investigation into the alleged sale of drugs by a Welland resident.



Monday, the street crime unit and uniform officers executed a search warrant and seized $3,100 worth of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, and marijuana. Police said cash was also seized during the bust.



Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy McGilvery, 32-year-old Alicia Cass, 37-year-old Lisa Scott, all of Welland, and 30-year-old Douglas Ray Bishop, of Port Colborne, all face charges of possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.



McGilvery, who police said was the main target of the investigation, also faces a charge of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Bishop was also charged with breach of probation.



